One of the most interesting aspects of the musical puzzle Heardle is that it can act as a great platform for discovering new music and artists whilst also testing the player’s knowledge of pop music. It is quite similar to Wordle in terms of the overall concept and both games share similar rules.

In Heardle, players are given a total of six chances, using which they need to guess the name of the song based on its intro. The game only drops the opening few seconds of the intro.

With each failed attempt, the length of the intro increases, revealing the song further. So it’s crucial that players try and figure out the titles as quickly as possible without using too many attempts.

Heardle has garnered huge popularity over the last year and is considered to be one of the most exciting browser-based games on the internet. It is one of the numerous spinoffs of Wordle, apart from Quordle, Trordle, and many more.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, April 17, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game every day are mostly recent tracks that are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade.

So if you’re fan of new age artists like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, or Beyonce, then you have a clear advantage. But that does not mean you should give up if you’re a classic rock fanatic, considering the game also shares songs by Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, and Nirvana very often.

Having said that, if you’re yet to crack the name of today’s Heardle song, then check out some of the clues:

The song was released in the year 2019.

The name of the song begins with the letter ''R.''

The artist passed away in late 2019.

The artist was from Chicago, Illinois.

The track belongs to the album, Death Race for Love.

If the aforementioned clues are of no help, then continue to scroll down and check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Robbery by Juice Wrld.

More details about Robbery by Juice Wrld

Robbery was released on February 13, 2019, as part of Juice Wrld's critically acclaimed album, Death Race for Love. The song talks about a woman who's broken a man's heart, leaving him utterly devastated. The track blends various elements of trap, pop, and emo rap.

Robbery was a commercial hit and also received critical acclaim, thanks to its emotional lyrics and Juice Wrld's vocal performance, among numerous other things. It is considered to be one of the most popular songs of the 2010s.

Juice Wrld rose to fame following the release of the hit song, Lucid Dreams. He later went on to release his debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, which featured many memorable tracks like All Girls Are the Same, Lean wit Me, Black & White, and Hurt Me, to name a few.

He received high praise from critics for his unique style of music and garnered a large fan following around the world. However, his life was tragically cut short on December 8, 2019, due to a drug overdose.

