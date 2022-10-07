Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Friday, October 7, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game that tests your knowledge of pop music. It’s a musical puzzle that shares the intro of a popular song every day and players need to guess its title.

Only the starting bits of the intro are played, so guessing might get a little tricky even if you’ve heard the song before. But a total of six chances are available, and the objective is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts.

Heardle has garnered immense popularity among music lovers in recent times. It is conceptually similar to the browser-based word puzzle game, Wordle. To make the game more exciting and memorable, ask a friend or a family member, who’s a music lover, to sit with you while you play.

Without further ado, read on to find out more interesting details about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, October 7, 2022

Heardle resets every day at 12 am. As per the game’s official website, the songs that are featured in the daily challenges are curated from a list of the most-streamed songs of the previous decade.

This naturally lends a bit of an advantage to those who listen to contemporary pop music. But since most of the songs played are classics, guessing might not be as difficult as it may seem to casual listeners.

With that said, here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer, that can help you if you’re struggling to crack today’s Heardle puzzle:

''This track was released in late 2000. The song went to number one in countries around the world, and was the best-selling single of the UK in 2001. The title is composed of three words - the final one being 'Me'. It features vocals from another artist, Rik Rok - who has a back and forth exchange throughout the song after being caught cheating.''

If you still haven’t figured it out, then scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is It Wasn't Me by Shaggy feat. RikRok.

More details about It Wasn't Me by Shaggy feat. RikRok

It Wasn't Me was released on November 7, 2000, as part of Shaggy's smash hit album, Hot Shot. The song opens with a catchy guitar riff that sort of repeats throughout. It has the feel of a classic 2000s hip-hop number, with elements of reggae thrown in, giving the song a distinctive vibe.

Fans of pop, hip hop, and reggae should certainly check this song out. The lyrics talk about a man asking his friend's advice on what needs to be done after his partner discovered his infidelity.

The title of the song is basically the friend's reply, asking him to deny it was him. The song was a massive commercial success and has garnered a huge fanbase among fans of Shaggt and early 2000s hip hop.

Shaggy received widespread mainstream popularity throughout the mid-90s and early 2000s, with the release of hits like Boombastic, It Wasn't Me, and Angel. He's released a number of commercially successful albums over the years, like Boombastic, Hot Shot, and Lucky Day, to name a few. He enjoys a significant following among staunch fans of reggae music.

Poll : 0 votes