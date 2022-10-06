Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Thursday, October 6, 2022

Heardle is an entertaining musical puzzle game that puts out the starting bits of a popular song’s intro, asking players to guess its title. Even if you’re familiar with the song, guessing might get a little tricky.

Players are provided a total of six chances, and the goal is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible. The length of the intro track increases with every unsuccessful attempt.

Heardle has been soaring in popularity ever since its release in early 2022. It’s conceptually similar to the equally popular word puzzle game, Wordle. The game was recently acquired by Spotify, following which it was made available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland.

With that said, keep reading to find out various interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, October 6, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs featured on the daily challenges are chosen from a compilation of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, offering a slight edge to those who listen to contemporary music.

But that’s no reason for casual listeners to give up, as most of the songs played on the app are revered classics or widely popular hits you may have heard in various shows or films.

With that said, if you’re struggling to figure out the title of today’s Heardle song, here are some interesting clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you:

''This track was released in 2011. It appears on album 'Hurry Up, We're Dreaming'. The performer is a French act composed of just three characters. For those in the UK, it's perhaps best known as the theme to Made in Chelsea.''

Still haven’t guessed it? Well, then, chances are, this is the first time you’re hearing the song. Scroll down to check out the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Midnight City by M83.

More details about Midnight City by M83

Midnight 83 was released on August 16, 2011, as part of M83's critically acclaimed album, Hurry Up, We're Dreaming. It's a classic electropop number that seamlessly incorporates elements of synth-pop and dream pop. Fans of electronic music would certainly love the song.

The song is known for its memorable opening riff, which was created by Anthony Gonzalez using his own voice. Towards the end, the song has a staggering saxophone solo played by James King of Fitz and the Tantrums.

M83 is a popular electronic music group from Antibes in France. The band initially consisted of Nicolas Fromageau and Anthony Gonzalez. The former quit the group sometime during the early-mid 2000s. Gonzales continues to remain associated with the group as its lead vocalist and songwriter.

Over the years, the group has produced a number of memorable hits, including Midnight City, Graveyard Girl, and Kim & Jessie, to name a few. Their songs are known for being loud and full of raw energy. M83's distinctive style of music incorporates elements from various genres, including 80s pop rock, dream pop and shoegaze, to name a few.

