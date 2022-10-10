Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Monday, October 10, 2022

Heardle is a fun and entertaining musical puzzle that has grown in popularity ever since its release in early 2022. Music lovers as well as casual listeners on social media find the game quite enjoyable and addictive. It’s a homage to the popular word puzzle, Wordle.

Heardle requires players to guess the title of a song by listening to its intro. Only the starting bits of the intro are played, and a total of six chances are provided. The objective is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible. The length of the song increases every time you make a wrong guess.

Read on to find out more interesting details regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, October 10, 2022

According to the official website of Heardle, the songs played on the app are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, meaning the game offers a slight edge to those who listen to contemporary music.

But that doesn’t mean casual listeners or those who don’t follow contemporary musicians don’t stand a chance to win, as many songs featured in the daily challenges are acclaimed classics by legendary entertainers and musicians.

If you’re struggling to figure out today’s Heardle song, you can try and type the artist’s name onto the box, if you remember their name. If not, here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help:

''This song is in the country genre. It was released in 2016. This track reached number 31 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the U.S. Country Airplay chart. It’s on an album called This One's for You. The artist is from Charlotte, North Carolina. This was the artist’s debut single.''

Still can’t guess the song? Well, in that case, scroll down to find out the correct answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Hurricane by Luke Combs.

More details about Hurricane by Luke Combs

Hurricane was released on October 3, 2016, as part of Luke Combs' commercially successful debut album, This One's For You.

The song opens with an emotional, rock-esque guitar solo, following which Luke Combs' vocals take over. The lyrics describe the feelings of a person's chance encounter with a former lover.

Overall, the song has a nostalgic and melancholic vibe that fans of country, pop, and rock music would certainly love. The song was a commercial hit and also received immense critical acclaim, thanks to its evocative lyrics and production.

Luke Combs rose to prominence with the release of his hit debut album, This One's For You. The album contained many memorable tracks, including Hurricane, When It Rains It Pours, and One Number Away. Over the years, Combs has garnered high praise from contemporary music critics for his unique artistry, singing and songwriting style, and musicianship. He's also won quite a few awards, including an iHeartRadio Music Award for New Country Artist of the Year, a Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year, and many more.

