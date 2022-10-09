Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Sunday, October 9, 2022

Heardle is an entertaining browser-based musical puzzle that tests music lovers' knowledge of both contemporary and classic songs. It’s a guessing game that requires players to figure out the title of a popular song by listening to the starting bits of an intro.

A total of six chances are provided, and the goal is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. Players should also note that with every failed guess, the length of the song increases, making it easier to guess.

Heardle has become immensely popular among music lovers in various parts of the world ever since its release in early 2022. It was released as a homage to the equally popular browser-based word puzzle, Wordle.

With that said, read on to learn some intriguing details and clues pertaining to the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs picked for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade, making the puzzles easier for contemporary music lovers to crack.

But that’s no reason for casual listeners to give up, as many of the songs featured in the daily challenges are revered classics by some of the most iconic pop stars of all time.

If you’re struggling to remember the title of today’s Heardle song, then take a look at some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1993

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Alternative/Indie

Hint 3: Single by The Cranberries

Hint 4: Length – 4:34

Hint 5: One word

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''L.''

If you still haven’t figured out the puzzle, then you may not have heard the song before at all, in which case you can scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Linger by the Cranberries.

More details about Linger by the Cranberries

Linger was released on February 15, 1993, as part of the Cranberries' hit debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?. The song opens with a soothing acoustic guitar intro, before Dolores O'Riordan's evocative vocals take over.

The song is known for its deeply poignant and emotional lyrics which express feelings of regret and sadness. It was a massive commercial success and also garnered high praise from critics. Linger is now considered to be one of the Cranberries' greatest songs.

The Cranberries attained mainstream success with the release of their acclaimed debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?, which had many memorable tracks like Linger, Dreams, and Sunday, to name a few.

The band eventually went on to garner more success with albums like No Need to Argue, Bury the Hatchet, and many more. Their distinctive style of music blends elements of Celtic rock, indie pop, and alt-rock. Some of their biggest musical influences include Siouxsie and the Banshees, the Clash, and the Cure, to name a few. The Cranberries are still regarded as one of the finest rock acts of the 90s.

