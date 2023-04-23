Heardle fans from around the world must be eagerly looking forward to the answer to today’s puzzle challenge. Many have already been sharing clues and answers on social media. Whilst some have cracked the puzzle, others might still be confused about today’s track.

Heardle drops a new song every day and asks players to guess its title and artist based on the opening few seconds. This could prove to be tricky for those who are not very familiar with the song, but worry not – the game provides a total of six chances for players to correctly guess the title.

However, it’s important to note that with every failed attempt, the song’s length increases. So players should be careful about using up too many chances that could affect their Heardle score. The game, despite its popularity, is leaving on May 4, less than a year after Spotify acquired it in July 2022.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs that are played in the game every day are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This means that if you’re familiar with modern-day pop stars’ works, then you have an edge over classic rock lovers or casual listeners.

If you can’t figure out the track in the first couple of attempts, then ask a friend or a family member to sit with you. If you still haven’t found the answer, then here are some clues that could prove to be helpful:

The song was originally released in 1960.

The song begins with the letter ''W.''

The artist behind the song was born Clarksdale, Mississippi.

The artist's name begins with the letter ''S.''

The artist died at the age of 33.

The aforementioned clues seem quite straightforward and simple, and if you’ve heard the song before, you’ve probably already guessed it by now. If not, check out the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Wonderful World by Sam Cooke.

More details about Wonderful World by Sam Cooke

Wonderful World was released on April 14, 1960, as a single. It begins with an acoustic guitar intro, following which Sam Cooke's lead vocals take over. The track seamlessly blends various elements of soul and rhythm and blues.

The song became a commercial hit and also impressed critics, thanks to its simplicity, overall tone, and Sam Cooke's expressive vocals, among other things. It is now considered to be one of Cooke's most popular songs.

Sam Cooke began his career at a very young age and kickstarted his solo career in 1957. He garnered fame thanks to the release of several hit songs like Wonderful World, You Send Me, Twistin' the Night Away, and Bring It On Home to Me, to name a few.

Cooke's career was cut short at the age of 33 after he was reportedly shot dead by the manager of a motel. Throughout his career, he garnered widespread critical acclaim and enjoyed a huge fan following.

He's considered to be one of the most important soul musicians of all time and has influenced a number of iconic artists like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, and many others.

