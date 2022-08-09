Tom Cruise fans excited after potential Les Grossman movie announcement

Tom Cruise and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie are reportedly planning a project around Cruise's memorable character from Tropic Thunder, Les Grossman, according to Deadline. According to the publication, Cruise and McQuarrie are also planning a big action film and a musical. Whether an entire film will be made on Grossman or if his character will be included in the planned musical is not known at this point. But fans on Twitter are delighted about the potential Les Grossman project, with many demanding a standalone movie for the character.

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Cruise and McQuarrie are frequent collaborators, both having worked on Jack Reacher, Edge of Tomorrow, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and the upcoming sequels Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two and Cruise's latest release, Top Gun: Maverick.

Without further ado, scroll down to find out some more reactions on Twitter.

Fans thrilled about new Tom Cruise movie on Tropic Thunder's Les Grossman

Several fans took to Twitter to express their delight and excitement after the announcement of a potential Les Grossman movie project. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to Tom Cruise reprising his role as Les Grossman:

William Kelly @WilliamKelly_9 Tom Cruise bringing back Les Grossman is music to my ears. Tom Cruise bringing back Les Grossman is music to my ears. https://t.co/RUatOyOnSx

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel



We’re finally getting a Les Grossman movie with Tom Cruise from the director of Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol We’re finally getting a Les Grossman movie with Tom Cruise from the director of Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol 😂https://t.co/SBinTDHk1Z

BatKilmer is 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘺 ... @BatKilmer McQ and Cruise might as well make the Les Grossman project a musical instead of making a new one…



Two birds, one stone McQ and Cruise might as well make the Les Grossman project a musical instead of making a new one…Two birds, one stone https://t.co/qvMceRNWmn

J @DullSkuggery2 “So just how many Les Grossman productions do you want?” “So just how many Les Grossman productions do you want?” https://t.co/c0YB28MOsD

Sladewilson27 @Sldewilson27 @DiscussingFilm 4 tickets to the Les Grossman movie please @DiscussingFilm 4 tickets to the Les Grossman movie please https://t.co/oi5noO2dSn

Theda - just here for the films @missiontoaccept Not demanding anything, but another romcom like Jerry Maguire? Written/directed by McQuarrie? Can we please add that to the space film, action franchise, musical and Les Grossman thing? I know @lighTtheCruise and I wouldn't say no! Not demanding anything, but another romcom like Jerry Maguire? Written/directed by McQuarrie? Can we please add that to the space film, action franchise, musical and Les Grossman thing? I know @lighTtheCruise and I wouldn't say no!

Many fans on Twitter have expressed unbridled enthusiasm for the Les Grossman movie. No further details about the film are known at this point, but fans can expect an official announcement sometime soon in the future.

Tom Cruise as Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder

Tom Cruise played the role of Les Grossman in Ben Stiller's hit 2008 action comedy flick, Tropic Thunder. Grossman is an eccentric, short-tempered studio executive, and Cruise's portrayal of the character received widespread critical acclaim. It was a surprise cameo that caught audiences completely off guard when the movie was first released. Despite not being a major role, Les Grossman continues to be one of Cruise's most loved characters and has a strong fan following.

Tropic Thunder tells the story of a group of actors and the numerous challenges they face as they set out to make a movie about the Vietnam War. Amazon Prime Video's description of the film reads:

''An action comedy about a group of self-absorbed actors who set out to make the most expensive war film.''

The movie stars Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, and many others in major roles. The film received high praise from critics for its humor, unique storyline, and performance by the cast.

Tom Cruise's recent works

Tom Cruise's latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, rocked the box-office, grossing over $1.3 billion globally. A sequel to the 1986 classic, Top Gun, the film received immense critical acclaim for its storyline, action sequences, and Cruise's performance. The movie also stars Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, and Jennifer Connelly, among many others, in crucial supporting roles. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who's best known for Tron: Legacy.

Cruise currently has two new Mission Impossible films lined up for release in 2023 and 2024. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is slated to be released on July 14, 2023, while Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is expected to be out on June 28, 2024. Prior to Top Gun: Maverick, he appeared in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the sixth installment in the iconic action franchise. The film was a smash hit and also received high praise from critics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava