Tom Swift Season 1 cast list: Tian Richards, LeVar Burton and others star in The CW's Nancy Drew spinoff

Tom Swift, the much-awaited and highly thrilling spin-off show of the beloved mystery series, Nancy Drew, is all set to premiere with Episode 1 on Tuesday, May 31 at 9 pm ET/PT, exclusively on the highly popular network The CW.

Starring Nancy Drew actor Tian Richards, the show has been inspired by the central character of the six-series mystery novel written by Edward Stratemeyer.

Apart from Tian Richards, the series will also star LeVar Burton (voice), Albert Mwangi, Ashleigh Murray, April Parker Jones, and Marquise Vilsón, among others.

Created by Cameron Johnson, Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, the series will tell the intriguing story of Tom Swift, a billionaire inventor who is famous for his jaw-dropping wealth and incredible resources. The series will see Tom dive deep into the universe of mystery after his father shockingly disappears.

The official description of the series given along with the trailers for the series dropped by The CW Network, says:

"As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift is a man who many men would kill to be or be with. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena."

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the promising cast list of the upcoming The CW show.

The cast list of Tom Swift Season 1

Tian Richards as Tom Swift

Actor Tian Richards is all set to play the lead role of Tom Swift in the upcoming mystery-drama series.

The actor has also been a significant part of several noteworthy movies and TV series entailing Nancy Drew, Interlude, The Neighborhood, Dumplin', Burden, The Quad, A Bad Moms Christmas, Outcast, Being Mary Jane, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, 24: Legacy, Greenleaf and a few others.

Viewers are eagerly waiting with anticipation and excitement to see Tian Richards' portrayal of the lead character in the series.

LeVar Burton as Barclay (Voice)

The highly acclaimed actor LeVar Burton will be voicing one of the most significant characters in the series, Barclay, Swift's artificial intelligence assistant. He is the 12-time recipient of the much-prestigious Daytime Emmy Awards.

Over the years, the notable American actor has been a part of several well-known and highly cherished movies and TV series, including Almos' a Man, Roots, Reading Rainbow, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Fantasy Island, Battle of the Network Stars and some others.

Ashleigh Murray as Zenzi Fullerton

Riverdale actress Ashleigh Murray will be seen portraying one of the most vital roles, Zenzi Fullerton, who is Swift's best friend, in the upcoming series.

The actress has also been a part of several well-known movies, entailing Finding Harmony, Grind, Welcome to New York, Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, Christmas in Harmony, Valley Girl and The Way Out.

She has been a part of several TV series as well, including Younger, Alex, Inc., Katy Keene and Rugrats.

Fans can’t wait to see what this promising actress brings to the upcoming mystery series.

April Parker Jones will play the role of Swift's mother, Lorraine, while Marquise Vilson will play Isaac Vega, Swift's bodyguard.

Don't forget to catch the first episode of Tom Swift Season 1, arriving this Tuesday, May 31, exclusively on The CW. The audience can also watch the episode the on June 1, 2022, on the CW website and the CW app.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far