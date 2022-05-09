What time will Naomi Season 1 two-part finale air? Release date and more about The CW show

The two-part finale of The CW series Naomi is finally here, and we can, at last, expect a satisfying conclusion to our superhero drama. Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship created the American television series. It is based on the comic book series by the same name, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by Jamal Campbell.

The series first premiered on CW on January 11, and after a 13-episode run, it will finally conclude. The drama follows the story of Naomi McDuffie, a comic-lover and the host of a Superman fan website.

Her life is relatively simple, like any other teenager's, but after a supernatural incident in Port Oswego, Oregon, she sets out to get to the bottom of it.

All about finale episodes of Naomi

Naomi @TheCWNaomi #Naomi She is Naomi freaking McDuffie. Stream free only on The CW: go.cwtv.com/StreamNAOtw She is Naomi freaking McDuffie. Stream free only on The CW: go.cwtv.com/StreamNAOtw #Naomi https://t.co/9El9pviUSy

Picking up from the last episode, Episode 12, titled Ready or Not, will find our protagonist seeking the advice of her protectors after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29. She also receives a special gift from Akira, after which she sets off on a road trip with Annabelle to look for a specific place from a new vision, but something seems to be following them.

The final episode, titled Who Am I?, will find Naomi at a juncture, where she must decide to protect those she loves. At the same time, she desperately needs those closest to her to help her battle a powerful being hunting her since birth. She must put every thought and opinion aside now and choose her destiny.

The series brings an amazing cast, including Kaci Walfall, Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme, and Daniel Puig.

The superhero drama has not yet been renewed for a second season, so it matters a lot how this season will end. Will there be some big cliffhanger for a second season? Or will this be the last we see of Naomi? Catch the finale to know how things end for our protagonist.

When will the finale air?

Naomi @TheCWNaomi Stream free only on The CW: #Naomi That lookStream free only on The CW: go.cwtv.com/StreamNAOtw That look 😍 Stream free only on The CW: go.cwtv.com/StreamNAOtw #Naomi https://t.co/diff2wAyR7

The series, which premiered on January 11, usually airs on Tuesdays. The finale, which includes episodes 12 and 13, is set to air this Tuesday, May 10, on The CW.

It will also be made available on The CW App and website the day after the broadcast, free of charge and without a subscription.

The episodes can also be streamed on Hulu and FuboTV a day after their release on air. They will also be available on HBO Max.

Edited by Ravi Iyer