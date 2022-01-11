Where to watch 'Naomi' season 1? Release date, trailer and more

Naomi is all set to take on the superhero world with a fresh twist on the genre. Expectations are high for the DC Comics-inspired superhero tale of Naomi McGuffey, who was a nearly forgotten part of Superman's long saga.

Ava DuVernay has a fresh vision for the teen superhero and, in a bold attempt, decided to exclude the show from other DC storylines. It is set in a universe of her own, and though the synopsis points at the possibility of a multiverse, it may not be the one viewers are familiar with.

Read on to learn all about the upcoming show from the CW, which revives the little-known superhero from DC Comics’ Superman series.

'Naomi' will premiere on January 11

The upcoming superhero saga will premiere its first episode on January 11, 2022. The pilot is rumored to show Naomi's origin story and will include hints about the threats that may lurk for the teen superhero, played by Kaci Walfall.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Naomi, a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, she sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle."

The synopsis also states that the young woman will be helped by her friends and guided by a mentor in her quest.

The show will take a fresh look at superhero films. This is a welcome change, as many recent superhero TV shows have opted for a standard approach with their tales, with little to no change in the overall storyline.

Check out the show's trailer

The official trailer depicts glimpses from the Superman universe, though it is a stated fact that it is not the same Superman as the one in DC's universe. The trailer shows the young and charismatic protagonist in her quest to unravel all the mysteries she witnessed.

The show will premiere on January 11, 2022 on the CW channel. It will air its pilot at 8 PM E.T. and will be available for streaming on the CW network's streaming service.

The show is co-produced by DuVernay's Array Filmworks and Warner Bros Television. Veteran producers Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will be heading the project.

The show will feature Kaci Walfall, Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, and Will Meyers, among others.

