Tony Fernandes net worth: AirAsia CEO's fortune explored amid shirtless meeting video controversy

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes was criticized for going shirtless and getting a massage at a management meeting. Apart from AirAsia, Tony has owned other companies like Tune Group and Caterham Group and has a net worth of $335 million.

Money Control states that Tony posted the shirtless photo through LinkedIn on October 16, 2023, which has now been deleted. He thanked Indonesia and AirAsia for letting him get a massage between the meetings. He also wrote:

"We are making big progress, and I have not finalized Capital A structure. Exciting days ahead. Proud of what we have built and never have lost sight of the finish."

Fernandes also stated that he was going through a lot of stress due to a lot of workload. He said that the massage was recommended by one of his colleagues, Veranita Yosephine, the CEO of AirAsia Indonesia.

As soon as the post went viral, it received a negative response from the public. Many people described the entire thing as "inappropriate," and Tony was charged with removing the critical comments, as per Money Control. According to Firstpost, the LinkedIn post received around 700 likes and 50 reposts.

Tony Fernandes has earned a lot as the owner of different companies

Tony Fernandes has established a lineup of companies throughout his successful career. As per Forbes, owning multiple companies has contributed to his earnings and net worth, which is $335 million.

Bloomberg states that Tony entered the airline business in his mid-30s. In 2001, he purchased AirAsia from the conglomerate DRB-HICOM, and they started offering flights in Malaysia at a price of less than $3 in 2002. Their flights soon began to fly from Kuala Lumpur to selected destinations and formed regional carriers.

AirAsia soon became a common choice for those who planned to travel to places like Bangkok and Singapore. The affordable tickets also helped middle-class families get access to flights.

Founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics Shukor Yusof once said at an event that Fernandes was the first person to launch a "market for discount flying." He also stated:

"His contribution in making low-cost carriers a way to fly in this region is huge."

AirAsia also suffered losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, and passenger traffic was reduced to 4.8 million. Bloomberg revealed that Tony changed the company's name to Capital A Berhad last year, which later launched an app for help in booking tickets, hotels, food, and cabs.

Tony Fernandes is the owner of various other companies

Tony Fernandes launched a hotel chain called Tune Hotels in 2007. According to Free Malaysia Today, Tony joined the Malaysia Stadium Corporation as the head in 2018 and is also the former owner of the Formula One team, Caterham F1. He hosted the first season of the reality game show The Apprentice Asia.

According to Bloomberg, Tony completed his graduation from the London School of Economics in 1987. He joined Virgin Media Communications Ltd. as a financial controller and then came to Warner Music Malaysia as a general manager in 1992.

Additionally, Tony Fernandes is also the recipient of various accolades like the International Herald Tribune Award and Malaysian CEO of the Year 2003.