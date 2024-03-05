Tony Green net worth: Darts commentator's career explored after his death at 85

Tony Green, famed BBC darts commentator and Bullseye co-host, died on March 4 at the age of 85 after battling Alzheimer's. Green was also an amateur darts player before quitting the sport to become a commentator on BBC.

His death was announced by Bullseye creator Andrew Wood on the game show's official social media pages, thanking the show's co-host for "all the memories, all the laughs (and trust us there were many!) and all the special times filming Bullseye together."

According to the All Famous Birthday website, Green reportedly had an estimated net worth of $3 million to $5 million, most of which he earned as a darts commentator and game show co-host.

Tony Green played county darts for Lancashire

According to Sky Sports, Tony Green started as an amateur darts player who played county darts for Lancashire. He soon left the world of competitive sports for commentating on darts for the BBC, starting an illustrious career that spanned from 1978 to 2016.

He was the BBC's lead commentator for the BDO World Professional Darts Championship and was also associated with the Lakeside World Professional Darts Championships.

According to Freshers Live, he was also an official within the British Darts Organization (BDO) and was a key participant in forming the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) during a key dispute. Additionally, he was the chair of the International Darts Players' Association (IDPA).

Aside from commentating, Green was also the co-host of the darts-themed quiz show Bullseye on ITV from 1982 to 1995 with fellow host Jim Bowen. As per The Independent, Green was called to reprise his role in the show's new series in 2006. He was also the narrator and commentator for the BBC’s Let’s Play Darts for Comic Relief in 2015.

Tributes flood social media following Tony Green's death

The official Bullseye social media page announced Tony Green's death with the statement:

"With a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend & much loved colleague Mr Tony Green. Tony passed away peacefully today after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Our love goes to Tony’s family & friends. You will be so greatly missed."

Expand Tweet

As news of Green's death went public, tributes for the beloved game show host flooded social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Sky News, darts player Steve Beaton expressed his condolences for Green's death, explaining how it was the commentator who bestowed the player with the nickname "The Bronzed Adonis" due to his tanned appearance.

"So sad to hear the news that Tony Green has passed away. My thoughts are with Jacky and all the family. Such a nice guy did plenty of exhibitions together and golf days and he gave me my nickname. RIP my friend."

Bobby George, fellow BBC commentator and former darts player, called Green "an icon of the #Bullseye show" in his tribute post on X.

"So sorry and sad to hear of Tony Green's passing he was a good dart player, caller, commentator and an icon of the #Bullseye show."

Expand Tweet

It is unclear when Green was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Not much is known about his personal life either, as he was said to be a deeply private person.