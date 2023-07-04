Tony Hadley The Big Swing UK Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Tony Hadley, the iconic former frontman of Spandau Ballet has thrilled fans by announcing his much-anticipated The Big Swing UK Tour. The tour is scheduled to begin in March 2024, during the upcoming spring season. It will cover various prominent cities across the UK, including London, Birmingham, Manchester, and more.

The tour promises to be a sensational celebration as Hadley will mesmerize audiences with timeless classics by legendary artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, and Frank Sinatra along with some of his new songs from his repertoire.

The Big Swing UK Tour will be a joyous journey through the golden era of swing, taking the audience back to a time of old Swing music days.

Presale for the tour will start on July 4, at 10 am local time, while the general sale will start on July 6 at 10 am local time via Tony Hadley's official website.

Tony Hadley's tour will begin in Portsmouth and end in Ipswich

Tony Hadley will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with his concert in Portsmouth, which is scheduled to take place on March 3, 2024. After visiting several cities across America. The singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Ipswich concert on March 21, 2024

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour :

March 3, 2024 - The Guildhall, Portsmouth

March 5, 2024 - G-Live, Guildford

March 7, 2024 - Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

March 10, 2024 - Beacon, Bristol

March 12, 2024 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

March 13, 2024 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

March 14, 2024 - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

March 16, 2024 - The Sage, Gateshead

March 17, 2024 - Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

March 19, 2024 - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

March 20, 2024 - Palladium, London

March 21, 2024 - Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Tony Hadley is a British singer-songwriter widely known as the lead vocalist of the band Spandau Ballet

Tony Hadley is a British singer, songwriter, and actor best known as the lead vocalist of the band Spandau Ballet. Born on June 2, 1960, in London, England, Hadley rose to prominence in the 1980s as part of the New Romantic movement. His distinctive voice and charismatic stage presence contributed to Spandau Ballet's success.

Hadley made his debut with Spandau Ballet in 1979 when they released their first single, To Cut a Long Story Short. The band achieved significant commercial success with hits like True, Gold, and Through the Barricades, which propelled them to international stardom. Their album True (1983) reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and became a global success.

In addition to his work with Spandau Ballet, Hadley pursued a solo career after the band disbanded in the early 1990s. He released several solo albums, including The State of Play (1992), Tony Hadley (1997), and Passing Strangers (2006). He also participated in various reality TV shows such as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Popstar to Operastar.

Throughout his career, he has received several awards and recognition for his contributions to music.

Here are some notable achievements:

BRIT Awards: Spandau Ballet won the BRIT Award for Best British Group in 1983.

Ivor Novello Awards: Spandau Ballet received the Ivor Novello Award for Most Performed Work for "True" in 1984.

Q Awards: In 2009, Spandau Ballet was honored with the Q Idol Award.

Silver Clef Award: Tony Hadley received the Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2015.

Golden Camera Award: In 2018, Hadley won the Golden Camera Award for Best Music International.

He has received numerous recognition over the years. Their music continues to resonate with audiences, and Tony Hadley remains an influential figure in the British music scene.

