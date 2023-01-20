"Too emotional"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans speculate that the show won't return for a 6th season

Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 ended on Thursday, January 19.

MTV aired the season finale (episode 12) at 8 pm ET and fans are concerned that the show will not return for a 6th season after seeing the way things panned out in the finale.

Juliette Porter recently said on her Instagram story:

"Just to be clear, none of us know if the show is ending."

Fans flooded Twitter with emotional messages after seeing the episode. In the end, both Chloe and Amanda moved back to their hometown of Siesta Key. Chloe revealed that she might plan to have a baby with her husband in a year, while Amanda said she would try to get a job in a production company.

Brandon and Cara moved to Tampa. Cara decided to buy a house in the new town with her boyfriend, and Brandon signed a six-figure record label deal with a music company. Jordana decided to stay back in Miami but moved out of Sam's house and planned to get a job at an art gallery.

Lexie and Mike were also seen breaking up this season. Jordana and Sam decided not to date in the finale episode and instead chose to be friends and business partners together.

Juliette, who stayed back in front of the cameras, declined her boyfriend Clark's phone as he refused to appear on the show.

Meanwhile, Sam was seen getting ready for his new brand launch in the episode.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt there was no way that the cast would get back together and were way too emotional to see the show ending.

AB @ayyyoooabby #SiestaKey okay but the @SiestaKey finale had me way too emotional 🫠 okay but the @SiestaKey finale had me way too emotional 🫠😭 #SiestaKey

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans speculate that Juliette will create her own spin-off of the show

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans flooded Twitter with emotional reactions after seeing the finale. Many viewers said that they were proud of the cast for joining the show as mere teenagers, who were now planning kids and running businesses.

They also asked Juliette to never stop filming and create a rebooted version of the show.

Shevelle @ShevelleLe This is definitely the end of #SiestaKey . Time for the spin-offs! This is definitely the end of #SiestaKey. Time for the spin-offs!

SweetLikeReeses @QueenNegus #SiestaKey ending is killing me. I've been there since the first episode watching them grow from naive kids to adults! I'm going to miss them. And so proud of @juliettep0rter for coming so far and @MadissonHaus I wish you the best for you and the future little one #SiestaKey ending is killing me. I've been there since the first episode watching them grow from naive kids to adults! I'm going to miss them. And so proud of @juliettep0rter for coming so far and @MadissonHaus I wish you the best for you and the future little one 👼

Lindsey @Lindzlou90 @SomeDailyJoe It felt very final. Like they were wrapping it up in a nice little bow. What do you think? Is this the end of #SiestaKey @SomeDailyJoe It felt very final. Like they were wrapping it up in a nice little bow. What do you think? Is this the end of #SiestaKey

FRANK 🙏🏼 @Swampboilyfe I balled my eyes out. I feel like a piece of my 20’s is taken away with the show ending #SiestaKey I balled my eyes out. I feel like a piece of my 20’s is taken away with the show ending #SiestaKey

Hail ミ☆🥀 @alltoohail well i’ll be crying for the rest of the night if anyone needs me. #SiestaKey well i’ll be crying for the rest of the night if anyone needs me. #SiestaKey

Hillary @hillarygren #SiestaKey my heart can’t take if this is the end of @SiestaKey , it really can’t. so, please don’t let it be!! 🥲 my heart can’t take if this is the end of @SiestaKey, it really can’t. so, please don’t let it be!! 🥲😭 #SiestaKey

Recap of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 11

MTV's description of the episode, titled Is It Worth the Risk?, reads:

"Juliette continues her struggle to mend the friendship between her, Chloe and Amanda; Jordana reveals that she has feelings for Sam and he doesn't know how to react; Chloe makes a big push for her company's future."

Last week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Jordana confessed to Sam about her growing romantic feelings, and he was shocked to hear about it. Sam did not want to ruin their friendship, but his mother, along with his best friend Mike, encouraged him to date Jordana.

At a party, Sam told Jordana about his fear but the latter explained that it was worth taking the risk. The couple was later seen k**ing in front of the cameras.

Madisson read her book about Elliot in front of her husband and the two made plans to move to Miami.

Juliette wanted to make up with Chloe but she seemed to ignore her and Amanda. Chloe also told Juliette that she will run away to Siesta Key just to be away from her and refused to be friends with her or Amanda.

It has not been confirmed by MTV if Siesta Key: Miami Moves will return for a 6th season.

