2021 has been a rollercoaster of a ride. If there is any genre we should appreciate more this year, its chick-flicks. Though this year has not seen a huge boom in terms of movies from the genre, there have been some pretty interesting releases that lovers of chick-flicks most definitely should catch.

Top 3 chick-flicks of 2021

Sometimes all one needs to do is catch a good movie with best friends, and what better genre than chick-flicks to bond over with the best people in one's life? Here is a list of the top 3 chick-flicks of the year.

1) The Hating Game

The Hating Game follows an ambitious woman, Lucy Hutton, who is determined to win at all costs. However, things heat up when her latest rival Joshua, a cold and calculating man, enters the scene and is determined to do his best.

A romance blossoms between the two rivals as they attempt to outsmart each other in Peter Hutchings' romantic comedy based on the novel by Sally Thorne.

2) Resort to Love

Nicki Minaj News @NickiMBuzz .@NickiMinaj's "Super Bass" was included in @Netflix's new movie "Resort to Love" as a karaoke song. .@NickiMinaj's "Super Bass" was included in @Netflix's new movie "Resort to Love" as a karaoke song. https://t.co/aMPvu5JYhk

Erica is in the middle of a career meltdown and is forced to accept the gig of being an entertainer at her ex-fiancé's wedding. She is stuck in the humiliating situation but must go through with it in order to attempt to restart her career. Can it be that love and success find Erica, even in this situation?

Directed by Steven K. Tsuchida and starring Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, and Sinqua Walls, Resort to Love is one of the must-watch chick-flicks of this season.

3) Love Hard

A single journalist living in Los Angeles is desperate to find love. She signs up for online dating, and ends up finding the one, or so she thinks.

Natalie flies across the country to meet who she thinks is her one true love, only to find out that the person she has been connecting with is not the same person. She has been catfished. Will she discover love in the new town she just landed herself in? Watch the 2021 chick-flick Love Hard to know more.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your favorite chick-flicks of all time? Let us know about them in the comments.

Edited by Saman