Top 5 breakout stars of 2022

This year saw the rise of several breakout stars across entertainment, including film, television, and reality. While 2022 marked the phase of the industry going back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, cinema and television have also evolved in terms of the content being produced and the genres being focused on.

From actors who played a role in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to artists who were simply part of a widely acclaimed show and outperformed the leads, the breakout stars of 2022 are a diverse lot. Owing to popular franchises' interest in grabbing a larger market, the list of stars also hails from varying cultures and societies.

Modern films and television are now evolving to provide space for young and new talent while also coming up with great content that doesn't carry the burden of high-budget stars. On that note, here is a list of the breakout stars who made a mark in 2022.

Dominique Thorne, Joseph Quinn, and 3 other popular breakout stars of 2022

1) Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday (Image via IMDB)

From playing a minor role in Iron Man 3 to being one of the voice artists in Disney's Elena of Avalor, Jenna Ortega has been a part of several film and television projects. She has been passionate about pursuing acting from a young age and has been auditioning ever since. However, nothing put her in the limelight like Tim Burton's recent show Wednesday, which also made her one of the breakout stars of 2022.

Ortega played Wednesday Addams on the show, who has a dark view of the world. Her performance is subtle and yet outward enough for a Tim Burton story. The 20-year-old actress managed to fit into the iconic Addams family from the very first scene and carried the show on her shoulders.

Apart from just Wednesday, Jenna Ortega was also part of Ti West's slasher film X, American Carnage, and the fifth Scream movie, which defined the kind of genres she is usually cast in. In addition, she has played a role in the 2021 film The Fallout.

2) Dominique Thorne

Dominique Thorne (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there was a lot of anticipation around who will be playing the role of Ironheart in the MCU. Moroever, the character was close to Ironman, making her appearance all the more exciting.

Dominique Thorne, who took up the role of Riri Williams or Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, proved that the character was truly worth all the hype. Thorne's portrayal of Riri was laced with subtle humor and high intelligence that made her one of the most charming characters on screen.

Her performance was also widely talked about, owing to the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart that will be released in 2023. Thorne will be reprising her role as Riri Williams in the series, and the news further contributed to her popularity this year.

3) Emma D'Arcy

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra (Image via Wiki of Thrones)

One of the most interesting shows to happen this year was HBO's House of the Dragon series. Even before the release of the show, fans of Game of Thrones were arguing about how the actors were perfect to play their respective roles. As it is, the character of Rhaenyra, played by Emma D'Arcy, was definitely one that took everyone by surprise.

Rhaenyra's complex and versatile emotions were gracefully portrayed by D'Arcy in a way that gathered her a huge fanbase. The love for the character grew so much that fans are now expecting a more impactful arc for her in the upcoming season.

Emma D'Arcy left a significant mark in the entertainment industry through her breakout role in one of television's most popular shows. Hence, if her character gets specials or extras in the future, it would be justified.

4) Austin Butler

Butler as Elvis (Image via IMDB)

Very few roles demand as much care and precision as playing music legend Elvis Presley. It is no wonder then that this role made Austin Butler one of the breakout stars of 2022. Elvis hit theaters in June 2022, and Butler's performance was at the forefront of the film. The actor is also known for his roles in several Disney projects. However, playing the titular character alongside highly acclaimed actors like Tom Hanks definitely made him one of the most popular breakout stars of 2022.

Although Butler had a substantial role in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he didn't shoot to popularity until Elvis. The reason could be that his character in Elvis also exposed his singing and dancing abilities. As emotional as the role already was, Butler portrayed a lot of grace in his moves while playing the pop icon Elvis Presley.

5) Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn (Image via IMDB)

Stranger Things is one of the most popular television shows of recent times. The franchise boasts a well-structured narrative and fine performances by all of the actors. However, Joseph Quinn's role as Eddie Munson in the fourth season of the show stole most of the limelight, making him one of this year's breakout stars.

He brought depth and freshness to a character who was just another high school student until then. Quinn's performance is also complemented by the fine making of the show. Munson's redemption arc, where he proved himself useful after a long time of being misunderstood, added more layers to his character and made the performance more powerful. No wonder he is considered one of the most popular breakout stars of the year.

