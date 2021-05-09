Top 5 David Dobrik's most-liked Instagram posts

David Dobrik’s social media timeline is an interesting collection of the YouTuber’s past successes, celebrity meet-ups, giveaways and much more.

The internet celebrity has recently become the center of controversy ever since he and his Vlog Squad were named in multiple misconduct allegations. Recent polling also dubbed the star as one of the most disliked influencers of 2021 so far.

Nonetheless, Dobrik’s popularity still stands and his Instagram is the perfect platform to gauge his stardom. Since the allegations came to light, the Vlog Squad member hasn’t been active on Instagram or other social media platforms.

Here are some of the most liked posts from Dobrik's Instagram and its impact on his followers.

5.) David Dobrik and BORAT stroll around Los Angeles.

David is known for surprising his Vlog Squad friends with their favorite superstars and this was no different. As part of the promotions for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” David invited actor Sacha Baron Cohen to be in his video.

No doubt, it turned out to be one of David’s most entertaining vlogs, uploaded on his second channel, David Dobrik Too.

The vlog shows Borat and David surprising his Vlog Squad friends and later going on a ride with the Kazakh resident as he explores the streets of Los Angeles. The Instagram post is a fine reminder of their hilarious collaboration.

4.) David Dobrik and Leonardo DiCaprio Encourage US Citizens to Vote

Meeting celebrities can be nerve-racking and this was one of those moments for Dobrik. The YouTuber was introduced to the "Titantic" star by another celebrity earlier last year and had the chance to interact with the veteran actor.

Fortunately, it was a chance that David couldn’t let slip and later approached the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star to be a part of the initiative by @Goodtovote and @headcountorg in encouraging voting during elections in USA.

David also got to take the the perfect portrait with DiCaprio

3.) Giving away 5 Teslas to Followers

Any David Dobrik fan would know that Giveaways have been the YouTuber’s most viewed content on his channel. Similarly to his collaboration with DiCaprio, this was another instance of the YouTube celebrity using his platform to encourage voting.

Ironically, Dobrik cannot vote as a DACA recipient, but it hasn’t stopped him from motivating other citizens to go out and vote. And perhaps asking followers to vote and get a chance to win a Tesla is probably the best incentive.

2.) Tesla Giveaways 2.0

Dobrik can’t seem to help but give away Teslas. Rather than reward himself on his birthday, the YouTuber once again engaged in a giveaway of Teslas to 3 lucky winners. The giveaway got him over 5 million likes on Instagram.

1.) David Dobrik gets a life-size Iron Man suit

David has been a long-time Robert Downey Jr. fan and even had an exhilarating meet-up with the "Iron Man" star at the Teen Choice Awards in 2019.

So it’s only fair that the YouTuber would go as far as buying a $10,000 Iron Man suit to brandish it on his TikTok videos. After a 3 long month wait, Dobrik was finally able to don the Iron Man suit, as seen in the picture above.