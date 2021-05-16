Top 5 James Charles most liked Instagram Photos

Beauty influencer James Charles has quite the knack for posting Instagram photos. From the Coachella Music Festival to a ski trip in Lake Tahoe, James has always documented his adventures.

Amassing over 25 million subscribers on YouTube and 27 million followers on Instagram, James Charles has always made an effort to put out high quality content. However, he recently found himself in some hot water following predatory allegations and a lawsuit from his former producer. Though some may not support him as much as they used to, James still retains a massive following on social media.

Here are the Top 5 most liked photos on James Charles' Instagram:

5) 2.5 Million Likes - James Charles' ski trip photo

On Feb 23, 2021, James posted a 3-photo carousel onto Instagram captioned "Lake TaHoe". Many of his fans were shocked as they did not recognize James in the wig. James posed in ski attire, indicating that he was going to be skiing at Lake Tahoe. The post received 2.5 million likes.

4) 2.7 Million Likes - Millie Bobby Brown draws James Charles a makeup look

James has made multiple videos asking other celebrities and fans to help pitch in with his makeup routine. On January 12th, 2021, James posted an image of himself in flower-themed makeup that was styled by actress Millie Bobby Brown. Promoting his latest YouTube video, James wowed his fans with his unique sense of artistry.

3) 3.9 Million Likes - James Charles attending Day 1 of Coachella

As every attendee does at Coachella, James posted a photo of himself on Day 1 of the music festival located in Coachella Valley, California. Dressed in head-to-toe black with sparkly, studded stockings, James debuted his Day 1 look receiving 3.9 million likes.

2) 4.10 Million Likes - James Charles at the Met Gala

in May of 2019, James attended the Met Ball Gala in New York City. With the theme being "Notes on Fashion", James wore a piece from Alexander Wang's collection. Fans of his were happy to see him at the star-studded event. Receiving 4.1 million likes, this fashionable photo ranks second in the most-liked James Charles Instagram photos of all time.

1) 4.11 Million Likes - James Charles "bares it all" for Day 2 of Coachella

James Charles on Day 2 of Coachella (Image via Instagram)

Still one of his most controversial photos to date, James posted the image above to Instagram documenting his second day at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival. However, a majority of the public found the photo too revealing. Dressed in a white, cowboy-inspired outfit that displayed his entire rear, James captioned the photo, "DAY 2 no razor bumps in sight". The photo received 4.1 million likes, and is currently his most liked photo of all time.

James Charles and his public image

James Charles has always left quite the impression on his fans. From risque photos to his most recent allegations, he has always appeared in the spotlight. Despite having many critics, James has always managed to maintain a large fan base.

That is, however, until recently when he had been "canceled" for his alleged child grooming behavior. After the drama that ensued and the possible evidence that came out, supporters of James Charles began to second guess their fandom. This shocked the social media world, causing James to go on a hiatus.

As of today, James' analytics show a loss in subscriber count, as well as Instagram followers. Though he briefly returned from his hiatus, it was only on Twitter to discuss his ongoing lawsuit against his former producer.

