Top 5 K-POP releases in July 2021 you can't miss: Release dates, teasers, and more

Even as 2021 enters the month of July, the K-POP release train doesn't plan on stopping any time soon. It can be overwhelming keeping track of the multitude of artists that are constantly releasing new music, so we've compiled a list of the top 5 K-POP releases in July 2021 that fans absolutely wouldn't want to miss.

Also read: Lisa leaving BLACKPINK? Fans take to Twitter to express disappointment at YG Entertainment

Top 5 K-POP releases fans are excited for in July 2021

1. DAY6 sub-unit Even of Day

Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon, members of K-POP band DAY6, will be returning with a new mini-album under their sub-unit named "Even of Day." The unit debuted in August 2020 with the mini-album "The Book of Us: Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart."

As of now, they've released solo films - one for each member of the unit - and a group concept film, along with several concept photos on their Twitter.

Release Date: 5 July 2021 at 2:30PM (IST)

Release Type: Sub-unit comeback, 2nd mini-album

4. Soyeon of (G)I-DLE

Arguably the most prominent face of the group, Soyeon has been making waves in the Korean music industry for years. Starting with her stint on the first season of Produce 101, and to her coming out of Season 3 of Unpretty Rapstar with the title of second runner-up, she has made it a point to make her presence in the K-POP industry known.

The rapper, singer, songwriter and producer will be releasing her 1st mini-album, "Windy," along with a music video title-track, "BEAM BEAM."

Release Date: 5 July 2021 at 2:30PM (IST)

Release Type: Solo Comeback, 1st Mini-Album

Also read: TWICE’s 10th mini album Taste of Love cover divides fans

3. Taeyeon of SNSD/Girl's Generation

Singer, songwriter, actress, and leader of K-POP girl band Girl's Generation - what doesn't Taeyeon do? The all-rounded Korean celebrity will be returning with a new digital single titled "Weekend." Her label has released concept pictures to introduce the single to her fans.

Release Date: 6 July 2021, at 2:30PM (IST)

Release Type: Solo Comeback, 5th Digital Single

2. BTS

The international K-POP sensation recently announced a special "Butter" CD release, featuring a collaboration single with American pop-star Ed Sheeran titled "Permission to Dance." More info on the collaboration can be found here.

A Butterful Getaway with #BTS🧡



Special Talk Show + Performance Stage

📆 2021.07.09. 9:00PM (KST)

📍 NAVER NOW.



Performance Stage

📆 2021.07.09. 9:30PM (KST)

📍 HYBE LABELS YouTube



Don't miss the #PermissiontoDance performance premiere! pic.twitter.com/6dRteMgkh0 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 2, 2021

Release Date: 9 July 2021

Release Type: Group Comeback, Single Album

1.D.O of EXO

The singer from the K-POP band EXO, D.O, will be making his much anticipated solo debut 공감 (loosely translating to "Sympathy" or "Empathy") very soon. Fans cannot wait to hear what he's cooked up. This comes after the completion of his mandatory 2-year military service in South Korea, at the beginning of 2021.

Release Date: 26 July 2021, at 2:30PM (IST)

Release Type: Solo Debut, 1st Mini-Album

This only scratches the tip of the iceberg. If fans are looking to pass the time while they wait, check out our list of the Top 5 K-Dramas 5 upcoming K-dramas to watch out for in July 2021.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod