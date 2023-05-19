Top 5 rarest Air Jordan colorways of all time

Air Jordan continues to be a cultural phenomenon. The Air Jordan shoe line was the first of its kind to be able to continue the legacy of a legendary basketball player, and it was an immediate success from the moment it was released.

Sneakerheads have been treated to many additional iterations of Air Jordans since the brand's founding. These iterations have been presented in a variety of different colorways and designs.

Some Air Jordan sneakers were created individually, taking inspiration from art, sports, and music, and some Jordan sneakers were introduced under various collaborations. Although, apart from what sneakerheads anticipate from the Nike Air Jordan, the footwear giant still leaves room for surprise by introducing some unconventional and unique colorways of the sneakers.

A select few of the many Jordan releases stand out for their unusual colorways. Here is a list of Jordans' top five rarest colorways for sneakerheads who like to experiment with their kicks.

The Nike Air Jordan 31 "Gold" and four other rarest colorways of Air Jordan

1) Nike Air Jordan 31 "Gold"

In honor of All-Star Weekend in 2017, Jordan Brand hosted a pop-up shop on Chartres Street in New Orleans for a period of three days. During this time, it showed a number of special edition sneakers. One of the many notable releases was a limited-edition all-gold Jordan 31.

The upper is done in a brushed-finish metallic gold and has an almost seamless construction. Matching laces and stamped Jordan branding can be seen throughout the design. The special edition sneaker is finished with an ice-white bottom sole and an EVA glittering gold midsole. The collar and midsole are both white.

The Nike Jordan 31 "Gold" is available for approximately $1,000 or more at select Nike retail sites.

2) Air Jordan 7 Retro "Miro Olympic"

The sculpture Dona I Ocell (Woman and Bird), created by the Spanish artist Joan Miró, inspired the design featured on the 'Miro Olympic' version of the Jordan 7. This colorway, which was released just in time for the Beijing Olympics, brings together a number of different facets of Olympic and art history. Miró was born in Barcelona, which was also the location of the 1992 Olympic Gold Medal game that Michael Jordan and the Dream Team won while wearing the Jordan 7 sneakers. The number nine, which was Michael Jordan's jersey number during the 1992 Olympics, is printed on the heel of the shoe as a last homage to the subject.

The Jordan 7 Retro 'Miro Olympic' was released in 2008 and is available for $200 at select retail sites.

3) Air Jordan 9 Retro Premio 'BIN23'

The Jordan 9 Retro Premio 'Bin23' features a premium build, accentuated by a white leather structure that includes a metallic gold nubuck overlay that wraps around the upper base and the collar. This particular colorway is one of only 1,331 pairs that will be made available anywhere in the world. The metallic gold decoration extends to the midsole, eyelets, and tongue tag, while a red faux wax seal is featured on the Bin23 stamp that is located on the lateral collar of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 9 Retro Premio 'BIN23' was released in 2010 for the retail price of $175 and is now available for varying prices at select retail sites.

4) Nike SoleFly x AJ 16 'Art Basel'

As part of Art Basel Miami's festivities, Southern Florida sneaker boutique SoleFly collaborated with Jordan Brand to create an Jordan 16 shoe that took its design cues from the lively city. The 2016 SoleFly x Jordan 16 Retro edition has a premium update in the form of ostrich leather on the shroud, which complements the shoe's upper, which is made of white leather.

The SoleFly variant of the Jordan 16 was created with a reversible shroud, which included neon pink, turquoise, and die-cut paneling on the flip side. This was a departure from the original Jordan 16 models. The SoleFly x Jordan 16 was an incredibly limited release, with only 1,500 pairs available. Each pair was individually numbered on the tongue of the shoe.

This rare colorway and design of the Nike Jordan are available at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

5) Air Jordan 30 Quai 54 'Cosmos'

The Jordan 30 Quai 54 'Cosmos' sneaker includes a galaxy-inspired graphic all across the knit upper that pays respect to the yearly streetball competition in Paris. Additionally, on one of the tongues of the shoe is a Quai 54 emblem, and the other tongue features a representation of the planet Earth. Moreover, the midsole and outsole have been lined with a gradient from teal to purple to finish the space-age look.

The Jordan 30 Quai 54 "Cosmos" was released around 2016 at the retail price of $200 and is now available for varying prices at select retail sites.

Someone who possesses a rare pair of Jordan sneakers may have the impression that they are a member of an exclusive group of collectors. The fact that only a limited number of these sneakers are available further contributes to their high demand, which drives up their value over time. These five are just a few rare Air Jordan colorways released in sneaker history!

