Top Chef season 20 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot

The much-awaited episode 11 of season 20 of Top Chef is set to be aired on May 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock. The episode will give viewers another thrilling culinary showdown as they see their favorite chef contestants battle it out to win the title. The competition is intensifying with each episode and there are only six chefs remaining.

In the upcoming episode, the chefs will face off in a Quickfire Challenge where they must showcase their skills in creating a delectable steamed dish. The challenge demands creativity and precision as the teams are tasked with crafting three distinct Wellington dishes.

What to expect from Top Chef season 20 episode 11?

In a unique twist, that will have Top Chef fans on the edge of their seats - the chefs are divided into teams of two for the Elimination Challenge. The contestants include Samuel Albert, Luciana Barry, Sara Bradley, Dawn Burrell, Ali Ghzawi, Tom Goetter, Nicole Gomes, Victoire Gouloubi, Charbel Hayek, and Buddha Lo.

Their mission is to impress 20 diners, including the esteemed Top Chef judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons. The episode is set to have an intense showdown with the Top Chef contestants pushing their limits and striving to deliver culinary masterpieces. They are working hard to make dishes that will captivate the discerning palates of both the judges and the diners.

With the intensity growing with each episode, Top Chef season 20 episode 11 is one of the most highly anticipated episodes. They have to take classic British dishes like Beef Wellington, biscuits, pub grub, and afternoon tea to a new level and infuse them with their own unique, creative twists. It's all about innovation and pushing the boundaries of traditional flavors in Top Chef.

Top Chef Season 20 is being filmed against the backdrop of London's iconic locations, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the competition. The participating chefs are immersed in the rich history and breathtaking scenery of the city. They prepare a picnic at Highclere Castle and engage in competitive cooking at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Each of these locations presents unique opportunities for the chefs to showcase their skills.

As stated in the official synopsis Top Chef season 20 winner will get:

"The winning chef will be crowned “Top Chef” World All-Star, taking home the Grand Prize of $250,000 provided by the Saratoga® Brand, a feature in Food & Wine and an appearance at the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen."

Top Chef season 20 episode 10 recap: 'Thali Time'

With only seven chefs left in the competition, it was time to turn up the heat and bring some global flavors to the table.

While the remaining contestants tackled the challenges of Indian cuisine. Amar boldly stated that one "never ever" cooked Indian food for Padma Lakshmi.

Before diving into South Asian specialties, the Quickfire Challenge put the toques face-to-face with a British classic: kippers. These preserved fish brought a nostalgic touch, and the contestants had 30 minutes to transform them into something new and inventive. Immunity was off the table, but the winner earned a valuable advantage for the upcoming Elimination Challenge.

Padma also surprised the group with a field trip to Flora Indica, a fine-dining Indian restaurant in South Kensington where chef-author Asma Khan has a pop-up kitchen. There, they experienced the delights of a traditional Indian thali, a spread of various dishes that embraced six essential flavor profiles.

The contestants had two-and-a-half hours to create their own thali, staying true to the flavors while adding their personal twists. It is worth noting that Amar enjoyed an extra half-hour advantage in this challenge.

Amar, venturing into unknown territory, discovered a new love for jaggery and crafted a heartfelt tribute to the late Indian chef Floyd Cardoz. Meanwhile, Victoire faced her fears and grappled with Indian spices, while Gabri struggled with burnt beans and a pressure cooker mishap.

Asma Khan, Padma Lakshmi, and Tom Goetter

In the end, Gabri, Buddha, and Victoire found themselves in the bottom three. Gabri's conflict of spice and imperfect chutney, Buddha's water-logged basmati rice, and Victoire's hesitancy with seasoning sealed their fate. Unfortunately, Victoire bid farewell to the competition.

Amidst the ups and downs, Amar's Thali shone brightly, impressing the panel with its authenticity and skill. Ali's transcendent chutney transported everyone to India, and Sara's Southern-inspired spread showcased her unique flavors. It was a bittersweet victory for Amar and a heartbreaking farewell to Victoire.

Top Chef season 20 episode 11 will air on Bravo TV on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Fans can catch the episode the next day on Peacock.

