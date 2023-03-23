Top Chef season 20 episode 3 release date and air time on Bravo

In its 20th season on Bravo, the Emmy-winning cooking competition series Top Chef has been making quite a splash. Chefs are under constant pressure to present the best food in every episode, and a single mistake can lead to their elimination. This is the first time in the show's history that all the all-star chefs have flown to London to compete.

The show will see 16 competitors from other Top Chef iterations around the world to compete for Top Chef World All-Star honors. This season, contestants hail from France, Brazil, Germany, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and Thailand, among others.

Padma Lakshmi, one of the world's most prominent television hosts, Tom Colicchio, as well as Gail Simmons, will also serve as judges. With its two episodes already a huge hit, Bravo will release Top Chef season 20's third episode on March 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show will be available on Peacock the following day.

In the upcoming episode, Top Chef judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will surprise the chefs with this new challenge

Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites are the titles of this time's challenge for the chef, where they will showcase their skills. There will be some surprises and some creations in this episode.

The synopsis for episode 3 reads:

“In lieu of a Quickfire, Tom and Gail surprise the chefs with an old-fashioned pub crawl around central London; in teams of two, the chefs are tasked with re-creating and elevating a classic pub dish; two chefs will pack their knives.”

Before the episode premiere, there was a sneak peek that showed the kitchen where the contestant was under stress in order to make everything right. This episode has the chefs recreating a classic pub dish and taking it to a contemporary level. However, it is possible that the two chefs will leave the show at the end of the episode.

There are only 14 contestants left competing for the grand prize of $250,000 after the second episode, including:

Buddha Lo: Season 19 winner (U.S.)

Amar Santana: Season 13 finalist (U.S.)

Sara Bradley: Season 16 finalist (U.S.)

Tom Goetter: Season 1 finalist (Germany)

Victoire Gouloubi: Season 2 finalist (Italy)

Ali Ghzawi: Season 3 winner (Lebanon)

Charbel Hayek: — Season 5 winner (Saudi Arabia)

Gabriel Rodriquez: Season 2 winner (Mexico)

Sylwia Stachyra: Season 7 winner (Poland)

Begoña Rodrigo: Season 1 winner (Spain)

May Phattanant Thongthong: Season 1 finalist (Thailand)

Luciana Berry: Season 2 winner (Brazil)

Dale MacKay — Season 1 winner (Canada)

Nicole Gomes — Season 5 winner (Canada)

As of now, two chefs have been eliminated - Dawn Burrel, who was a Top Chef finalist (Portland), and Samuel Albert, who won Season 10 (France).

A mystery remains as to who will be eliminated in the upcoming episode. Nevertheless, competitors who failed to impress the judges in the previous episode will have to improve their dishes this time around.

Which judges are expected to appear on Top Chef season 20

There are currently five international Top Chef judges who will be appearing as guest judges on the show - Aquiles Chavez (Mexico), Hélène Darroze (France), Lorna Maseko (Host, South Africa), Martha Ortiz (Mexico), and Dave Zilber (Canada).

Furthermore, viewers can expect future episodes to feature the following culinary experts as guest judges:

Gaggan Anand

Sam Bompas

Tom Brown

Jeremy Chan

Brett Graham

Max Halley

Adam Handling

Angela Hartnett

Graham Hornigold

Judy Joo

Asma Khan

Santiago Lastra

Greg Marchand

Clare Smyth

Kirk Westaway

Andrew Wong

Paul A. Young

Alain Ducasse

Ledley King

Jimi Famurewa

Don't miss the latest episode of Top Chef season 20 this Thursday on Bravo.

