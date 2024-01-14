Top Gun soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the motion picture

For speed demons and music mavens, the Top Gun soundtrack has always been the go-to playlist. Its imperishable essence of high-octane excitement and adrenaline-pumping thrills transcends time, even after so many years have passed since the blockbuster film was released in 1986.

Besides setting new standards for the action genre, the movie also redefined the harmonious relationship between the movie and music. From the legendary anthem from Harold Faltermeyer and Steve Stevens to hit singles Kenny Loggins, Loverboy, and more, the Top Gun soundtrack still echoes bars across the U.S. and holds a special place in the hearts of the nation’s Air Force.

Whether in a bar or among the ranks, the Top Gun soundtrack remains an unmistakable sonic signature, refusing to fade away. Follow along with the article to learn more about all the songs and the music in the film.

Note: This article only contains the soundtrack of the first film that was released in 1986. It does include the soundtrack of the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

Every song in Tom Cruise's Top Gun

Top Gun Anthem by Harold Faltermeyer/Steve Stevens

Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins

Mighty Wings by Cheap Trick

Playing with the Boys by Kenny Loggins

Lead Me On by Teena Marie

Take My Breath Away by Berlin

Hot Summer Nights by Miami Sound Machine

Heaven in Your Eyes by Loverboy

Through the Fire by Larry Greene

Destination Unknown by Marietta

The movie released the Special Expanded Edition bonus tracks, adding six new songs to the cult classic goodness:

Memories by Harold Faltermeyer

You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling by The Righteous Brothers

Great Balls of Fire by Jerry Lee Lewis

Playing with the Boys (Dance Mix) by Kenny Loggins

In 2006, a reissued version of the playlist, titled "Special Expanded Edition," was unveiled in the UK. The playlist saw five new songs that were not included in the movie. Below is the complete list of the five new tracks that were added to the Special Expanded Edition album.

Can't Fight This Feeling Kevin Cronin

Broken Wings by Mr. Mister

The Final Countdown by Europe

Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship

The Power of Love by Jennifer Rush

Plot summary

The film follows Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and his radar intercept Lieutenant Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), two young naval aviators who get selected for the eponymous program. Maverick competes with rival pilot Lieutenant Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Amidst the drills and dedication to win the Top Gun Trophy, Maverick falls for the civilian instructor Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood (Kelly McGills). The film's plot builds to a crucial mission, exploring themes of fierce competition and camaraderie in the high-stakes world of naval aviation.

Where to watch Top Gun online

The film is available to watch on many online streaming platforms, including ParamountPlus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix, and more. Fans can also watch the film on Pluto TV, the free ad-supported streaming platform. Although some of these OTTs have services limited to a handful of regions, the audience still has a list of options to choose from.

