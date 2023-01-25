Tough as Nails season 4 episode 5 release date, air time and plot

Tough as Nails season 4 is set to return with a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode will witness the cast members participating in a series of individual and team challenges as well as putting their best foot forward to earn bonus cash prizes. The contestants will be tested to their limits in difficult challenges, testing leadership and communication, among several other dynamics.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan, Tough as Nails has contestants working in two teams - Dirty Hands and Savage Crew, who are set to participate in a challenge that will help one of them earn a cash prize of up to $12,000 and a badge of honor for the week. However, the tasks will test each of the contestants' ultimate potential and their ability to contribute to the team, creating clashes and conflicts.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The best of the best essential workers will test their life skills at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry and more. One by one, they are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but what sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home."

What to expect from Tough as Nails season 4 episode 5?

This week's episode of Tough as Nails will feature a total of one individual and one team challenge. The contestants will have to deal with difficult challenges to test aspects of communication, resistance, hard labor and patience while working in a team as well as ensuring their safety in the competition. The team challenge will land both Dirty Hands and Savage Crew on the sea shore.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Crush It! reads:

"Savage Crew and Dirty Hands get tangled up in the team challenge when they must organize and load a 16,000-pound fishing net onto a boat."

For the team challenge in the episode, the team members will have to work together in order to load a really heavy fishing net onto the boat. The challenge won't be simple as the contestants will have to detangle the net which weighs 16,000 pounds, hold it from different sides and ensure they don't tangle it again.

As per the preview clip for this week's episode, there is a lot of drama that can be expected to transpire as the contestants are given difficult tasks to complete. Host Phil Keoghan explained that the cast had to work on two squid boats to load the heavy fish nets. The clip saw the contestants getting emotional and drained out as they exclaimed "Oh my God."

For the individual challenge in the episode, the cast was seen dragging huge blocks of ice and saw them breaking all of it with a sledgehammer. The host was seen stating that ice was flying everywhere and the competition was close. It will be interesting to see who wins the individual competition.

For team challenges, the winning team gets $12,000 and a badge of honor. The first team to collect five badges will earn a $60,000 bonus cash prize. Currently, both teams are tied with two points each. For the individual challenge, the winner will earn a $3K cash prize.

The last two contestants to complete the challenge will go into overtime where after a final challenge, the losing member will have to exit the competitive part of Tough as Nails. They would not be able to participate in individual competitions and would lose out on $200,000 but would still be able to contribute to team challenges.

The challenges on Tough as Nails are only getting more difficult with each passing episode. The contestants will have to keep proving their mettle in high intensity activities to keep moving forward in the competition until one of them is crowned the champion and wins the $200,000. The cast will give it their all to fight for their place in the series and take home the grand cash prize.

Don't forget to tune in to Tough as Nails this Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

