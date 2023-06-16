Tough as Nails season 5: Everything we know so far

Tough as Nails is now all set to hit the screens as it is coming back with season 5. The popular CBS competition, which is hosted by Phil Keoghan, is set to premiere on Sunday, July 2 at 8 pm ET on the channel.

Fans of Tough as Nails will get to witness a thrilling two-hour opener that promises to will leave its viewers on the edge of their seats. However, that's not all. Another new episode will air on July 7 at 8 pm ET, which will be followed by regular episodes every Sunday and Friday.

The show is going to be part of CBS's summer lineup. Further details on Tough as Nails season 5 are yet to be disclosed. Until then let's take a look back at what has happened so far.

Tough as Nails season 5 is part of CBS' summer lineup

The CBS reality show hosted by Phil Keoghan is coming back this Sunday to show the hardest workers in America. The competitors of the show consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor as it is a show for their strength, endurance, life skills, and above all, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

The competitive show has been filmed during the early months of 2023. It's presumed that as all the previous seasons of the show have been filmed in California, which is why season 5 won't be any different as well.

The official synopsis of the Tough as Nails reads:

"It is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don't think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running."

Jorge Zavala won Tough as Nails season 4

The show's season 4 aired its finale episode on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS. In a two parts episode, contestants put their best foot forward in a series of individual and team challenges. The season 4 finale saw the top five finalists battle it out against each other, but the only member of Dirty Hands who emerged as the ultimate champion was Jorge Zavala.

Hailing from Ontario, California, the talented union carpenter showcased his remarkable skills and determination throughout the season. His awe-inspiring performance in one of the toughest challenges secured him the coveted title, along with a grand cash prize of up to $200,000, a Ford jeep, and the prestigious Tough as Nails belt.

If viewers haven't yet experienced the adrenaline-pumping excitement of the show, now is the time to catch up. The show features a diverse group of blue-collar workers, including individuals from construction, mechanics, and carpentry backgrounds.

Divided into two teams Dirty Hands and Savage Crew, the contestants faced a series of grueling challenges that tested their teamwork, individual capabilities, and mental fortitude. It not only celebrated their skills but also provided a platform to showcase the pride and passion they have for their work.

As fans eagerly await season 5, the show will now kick off an exciting CBS summer lineup. Alongside other popular shows like Big Brother season 25, The Challenge: USA season 2, Secret Celebrity Renovation season 3, and the new musical game show Superfan, Tough as Nails promises to keep viewers entertained and captivated throughout the season.

