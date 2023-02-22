Tough as Nails season 4 finale release date, air time, and plot

The fourth season of Tough as Nails will come to a close with a spectacular two-hour finale consisting of two episodes. The problems that the teams face as part of the team challenge in this week's segments are inspired by their trade.

The synopsis of episode 9 reads:

"Savage Crew and Dirty Hands go head-to-head in the final team battle composed of challenges inspired by the trades."

Tune in on Wednesday, February 22, at 9 pm ET to watch the final two episodes of Tough as Nails season 4 on CBS.

It’s almost a wrap for Tough as Nails season 4

CBS Tough as Nails is just about ready to wrap up another season, and in the upcoming episodes, the teams will compete in a series of challenges inspired by their trades. The new segments will also determine who takes home the cash.

Episode 9 will be followed by episode 10, titled, Keep Battling till the end, which will conclude the two-part finale. The synopsis reads:

"The individual finalists race to demo, smash, cut and stack their way over shipping containers, with the first to finish the job crowned the winner."

Host Phil Keoghan uploaded promo clips of the season 4 finale, demonstrating just how tough the challenges in the upcoming episodes will be.

In the promo, Phil narrates that Savage Crew leads the team competition 5-3, and Dirty Hands has "one last shot" at redemption and turning the show around. The clip suggests that by the end of the team challenge, only five Tough as Nails season 4 contestants will have a shot at winning the title.

Another clip suggests that after an excruciating and intense challenge, Savage Crew wins the team challenge, making them the overall team champions. Elina wins an additional $12000 as the crew bus, and the entire team wins an extra $60,000.

Is Tough as Nails renewed for season 5?

The CBS show’s official social media account took to Instagram to state that the show will return for season 5. However, did not provide any additional information regarding the same. Phil Keoghan commented on the post to add how honored he feels to be a part of the team.

He said:

"Honored that we can continue to put the best of the best in their chosen trade on a prime time show."

The show had previously announced season 5 in March 2022 via Twitter while season 4 was being filmed and is speculated to air sometime in 2024. Viewers took to the post to express their excitement about the new season.

One user said that they love the show and the friendship it highlights and that they often cry during the episodes. Another user termed it the “best competition show on TV.”

They added:

"Not just some BS challenges and planting people against each other, it’s real world people completing real world blue collar tasks."

Tune in on Wednesday, February 22, at 9 pm ET to watch the season finale of Tough as Nails season 4 on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes