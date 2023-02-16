Who punched out of Tough as Nails season 4 episode 8? Challenges, cash prize and more explored

Tough as Nails Season 4 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS. It featured cast members participating in a series of individual and team challenges. Throughout the episode, they put their best foot forward to earn bonus cash prizes and keep steering forward. The end goal is to be the last person standing to earn the coveted title and up to $200,000 cash prize.

On this week's episode of Tough as Nails, Mister and Llima went into overtime and gave it their all in the final challenge of the week. Although it was a close competition, Mister was able to successfully complete the task, leaving Llima to punch out of the individual competition and out of the running for the winner. She can, however, participate in team challenges.

The CBS series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the show features two teams of cast members - Savage Crew and Dirty Hands - competing against each other and competing in individual challenges to earn cash prizes and mark their safety and not get punched out from the competition. It will be interesting to see who makes it to the end.

What transpired on this week's episode of Tough as Nails?

Tonight's episode of Tough as Nails saw the two teams getting ready for a new day of challenges while also reflecting on their previous performances. The team score at the beginning of the episode stood at 3 for Dirty Hands and 4 for Savage Crew. While the latter group decided to complete 5 wins and earn the bonus cash prize of $60,000, Dirty Hands wanted to tie their score.

For the first challenge, the contestants had to work in an alleyway. They had to first sort out materials, including sofas, fridges, mattresses and tires from the alleyway and load them onto the truck. They had to then put a few items into the dumpster and eventually clean up the alleyway to win the challenge.

Dirty Hands faced several issues in between that delayed their process. They caught up and it was close competition. However, Savage Crew were completely in sync with each other as they took their fifth win and were crowned the team challenge winners this season. The team also won a cash prize of $12,000 for this week's challenge and a bonus cash prize of $60,000 on Tough as Nails.

For the individual challenge, the six remaining contestants had to divide themselves into pairs. Mister was popular but he decided to go with Llima. Jake partnered with Larron and Ellery paired up with Jorge. For the challenge, they had to fix a water leak through a detailed set of instructions.

Every Tough as Nails pair faced roadblocks during the challenge, in the form of missing out on a few steps or not reading the manual carefully. Ultimately Jake and Larron were crowned the winners and were awarded $8000 for the win. Jorge and Ellery also managed to complete the task, leaving Jake and Llima to go into overtime.

For the final challenge of the week, both Jake and Llima had to pick up five items from a sewer using the tools presented in front of them. They could use any of the tools to remove items like a mobile phone, keys, and a fake alligator, among others. Although Llima had an early lead, she struggled until the end of the challenge and ultimately lost to Mister. Llima had to punch out of individual competitions.

Phil Keoghan @PhilKeoghan Huge showdown tonight on @ToughAsNailsCBS 10/9c with the overall Team Competition on the line. FYI hearing you about the time slot... working on it for next season. The good news is we are on at 9/8c next week for a 2-hour season finale. On behalf of the entire cast and crew Huge showdown tonight on @ToughAsNailsCBS 10/9c with the overall Team Competition on the line. FYI hearing you about the time slot... working on it for next season. The good news is we are on at 9/8c next week for a 2-hour season finale. On behalf of the entire cast and crew 🙏 https://t.co/rDzJH8UsV4

Season 4 of Tough as Nails has been an interesting watch so far. As the season inches closer to the end, the competition is close and the stakes have never been higher. Contestants will have to give it their all to ensure that they become the last person standing. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who is crowned the winner.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Tough as Nails next Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

