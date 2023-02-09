Who is Laura Bernotas? Tough As Nails contestant gets eliminated in season 4 episode 7

Tough As Nails season 4 aired episode 6 on Wednesday, February 8. In the latest segment, Laura Bernotas punched out after going up against Larron Ables in overtime. During the episode, the contestants competed in teams in the first challenge and were tasked with building ceilings.

The synopsis of Skills to Pay the Bills, read:

"Season 3 competitor and carpenter Lamar Hanger returns to guide the crews through a series of construction challenges."

Tough As Nails season 4 airs weekly on Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on CBS.

Director of Operations Laura Bernotas gets eliminated from Tough As Nails season 4 episode 7

Tough As Nails season 4 aired its latest episode on Wednesday, featuring both team and individual challenges. During the segment, Laura Bernotas, a 35-year-old general contractor from Norfolk, Virginia, was eliminated.

The Tough As Nails season 4 contestant is a graduate of East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education. During her time there, Bernotas participated in the H&PE Club, Women’s Lacrosse Team, Katrina Relief Team, Wiley Partnership Program, and more.

This was followed by her time at PennWest California, where she earned a masters degree in science, exercise science, and health promotion in 2012. She currently works as the Director of Operations at Delran Building Services, where she started working in 2018.

Before that, the Tough As Nails season 4 contestant was a health and physical education teacher in 2009 for Youth Services Agency Alternative School and Stroudsburg Area School District for four months and in Nazareth Area High School in 2010.

Over the years, Laura has worked as a Lacrosse Coach and assistant for the College of St. Elizabeth, East Stroudsburg University, Grand Valley State University, University of Michigan, and Colgate University.

During the contestant's tenure with the University of Michigan, the college qualified for the Big Ten Tournament. She also created original offensive tactics and worked on individual skill development for field players and goalkeepers.

When Laura joined Colgate, she said:

"I am extremely grateful to Coach Heather for this wonderful opportunity to join the Colgate family. This is an incredible environment with an amazing staff, and I am eager to get started working with both Heather and Katie [Rhodes] in continuing to build the program into an elite contender."

The general contractor currently makes her own furniture, wall art, and decor and even sells it on Etsy, where she has her online shop.

More about the show

Tough As Nails season 4 started with 12 hardworking individuals who worked physically demanding jobs. During the show, the contestants' strength endurance and mental grit will be tested as they try and win the grand prize of $200,000 and a Super Duty truck.

CBS’s press release about the show reads:

"The best of the best essential workers will test their life skills at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry and more. One by one, they are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but what sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home."

