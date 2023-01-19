Which contestant punched out of individual challenges on Tough as Nails season 4 episode 4? Details explored

Tough as Nails aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode featured cast members participating a variety of challenges, both at the team and at an individual level, to earn bonus cash prizes as well as move forward in the competition until one of them wins the coveted title as well as a grand cash prize of up to $200,000. While some could efficiently get their work done, others failed at their task.

On this week's episode of Tough as Nails, Aly and Ilima went into overtime and fought for one last chance to keep competing for the title. Although the competition was close, Aly couldn't manage to keep up with the task and thus had to punch out of the competitive part of the game.

What transpired on this week's episode of Tough as Nails?

Tonight's episode of Tough as Nails saw the contestants getting ready for a fresh day of team and individual challenges. The two teams, Savage Crew and Dirty Hands, reflected on their journey and promised to do better this time. At the beginning of the episode, Savage Crew was in the lead with 2 wins and Dirty Hands with 1. When a team earns 5 wins, they will be rewarded with a bonus cash prize of $60,000.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled That's A Safety Hazard, reads:

"Diesel mechanic Quincey Walker guides the crews through a series of challenges that involve servicing automobiles."

In the team challenge on Tough as Nails, former cast member Quinsey Walker joined host Phil Keoghan. The two teams assembled at Inglewood Tires, which dates back to 1939, a place where many celebrities get their car serviced. The contestants had to service four cars and finish the work orders assigned to each of them to complete the challenge.

While Dirty Hands got to work and had good communication as per Jorge's leadership, Savage Crew struggled to follow directions. Larron, the latter group's leader, couldn't get his team together as they suffered a big oil spill early on in the competition, leaving them behind the other team. Although they got back on track, another oil spill and trouble assembling components cost them the challenge.

After Dirty Hands won $12,000 and their second win on Tough as Nails, the contestants had to get ready for their individual challenges. They had to assemble all the components of a V8 engine along with assembling the distributor, which was the most crucial component. Mister was the first to complete assembling but a tiny mistake with the ditributor didn't allow his enging to start.

Larron, however, was just behind Mister and got the enging running, winning the challenge and a cash prize of $4000. Mister, Jorge, Beth, Laura and Ellery soon followed suit and escaped elimination. Aly and Ilima went into overtime from where one of them would have to punch out of the competition.

In the final round, Aly and Ilima had to fill in holes in the tires and fix them back into the car. It was a close competition but Ilima managed to lead and win the challenge. Aly had to punch out of the competitive part of the game, but she can still participate in the team challenges and earn cash prizes.

Tough as Nails season 4 has seen the contestants push through difficult challenges. As the season progresses, the challenges are going to get even tougher and it will be interesting to see how the cast fares in competing against each other. Viewers will have to wait and see who makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Tough as Nails next Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

