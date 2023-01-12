Who got punched out of Tough as Nails season 4 episode 3? Challenges, cash prizes and more explored

Tough as Nails aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The two-hour episode featured contestants from all working sectors, including construction workers, firefighters and laborers participating in individual and team challenges to earn cash prizes of up to $200,000 as well other cash bonuses. While some individuals worked their best, others couldn't perform to their utmost potential.

On this week's episode of Tough as Nails, two cast members, Mister and Renee, had to compete in the final round. The competition was extremely close as the duo repotted the plants and unloaded them on the trailer. However, Renee couldn't get it done before her fellow castmate and lost the chance to compete for the title.

What transpired on this week's episode of Tough as Nails?

This week's episode of Tough as Nails began with the remaining contestants gettimg ready for their first team challenge of the week. As they left for their challenge, Savage Crew decided to bounce back and not make the same mistakes they made in their previous challenge and Dirty Hands hoped to continue their winning streak to take the lead.

The official synopsis of the episode, I Look Like Curious George, reads:

"Crew members visit a plant nursery where attention to detail is key when building a complex planter box in the individual challenge."

As part of the challenge, they reached Devil Mountain Nursery where they were tasked with picking 40 trees for the order out of the several thousand trees placed there. The trees were of 10 different species with Latin and Greek names and the Tough as Nails contestants had to pick the exact number of species as per the list of the order handed out to them.

Host Phil Keoghan helped them with the map, a few pens and a list to ensure they were on their way. The two teams - Savage Crew and Dirty Hands - had to find their designated trees with the name of their teams on the tags. While it was initially difficult, both teams picked up their pace.

By the end of the challenge, the contestants had to unload all 40 trees on a truck and pack it up to win, however, Dirty Hands miscounted and lost the challenge with one tree remaining. Savage Crew won the first team challenge on this week's episode of Tough as Nails and earned a cash prize of $12,000.

For the next individual challenge, the cast members had to make a planter box from scratch and re-pot the plants into the box. The first contestant to do so would win $3000. Almost all cast members struggled to get through the first step of making the planter box, receiving thumbs down from the expert and making small but essential mistakes. Jorge, however, managed to work through the challenge and won the cash prize.

By the end of the challenge, Mister and Renee were the last two contestants to go into overtime, from where one of them would not be able to compete for the title.

For the final challenge on Tough as Nails, the duo had to select the right species and number of plants by looking at images, re-pot them and unload on the trailer. The competition was extremely close but Mister took the win and Renee lost the chance to fight for the title, but can still participate in team challenges.

Season 4 of Tough as Nails is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, challenges will get even tougher and the contestants will have to prove their mettle to stand a chance of winning the cash prize. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to the show next Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes