Tough as Nails season 4 episode 7 air date, time, and plot

Tough as Nails season four returns for another episode this week. The upcoming segment shows that the sky is the limit, as the new challenge will test the contestant's carpentry skills and have them build a ceiling.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Season 3 competitor and carpenter Lamar Hanger returns to guide the crews through a series of construction challenges."

Tough as Nails season four episode seven will air on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Tough as Nails season four

In the upcoming episode, titled Skills to Pay the Bills, the two teams will go head-to-head in the next challenge as they are tasked with creating a ceiling. Joining them in the upcoming episode will be Lamar Edwin Hanger, carpenter and Tough as Nails season three contestant who will guide the contestants through their latest task.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Ilima Shim is seen struggling with the challenge as she is afraid of heights.

In a confessional, she said:

"I have a fear of heights and I don’t think that I can do it."

Lauren, on the other hand, is pumped for the Tough as Nails upcoming challenge as she wants to win the $7000 that is up for grabs. However, the contest isn’t as easy as it seems as they will be required to use 72 tiles that are needed to go into the ceiling.

In the video, host Phil Keoghan said:

"Hanger is looking for perfection."

Meet Hanger ahead of his appearance on the upcoming Tough as Nails episode

Season three welcomed 12 contestants and one of them was Lamar Edwin Hanger, a carpenter who used to work at Disneyland and Beverly Hills Hotel. Keoghan described him as loud and strong. The former contestant was diagnosed with dyslexia as a child.

His CBS bio read:

"Waking up six days a week contending with long hours, long distances within southern California and staying strong both physically and mentally, strapping on my tools and receiving the opportunity to work on some of the most iconic buildings in southern California for 31 years and never once complaining!"

More about the show

Tough as Nails season four started with 12 contestants that include:

Ellery Biburd

Jorge Zavala

Beth Salva-Clifford

Mister Frost

Aly Bala

Synethia Bland

Larron Ables

Renee Kolar

Sergio Robles

Laura Bernotas

Llima Shim

Jake Cope.

In the previous episode of Tough as Nails season four, which aired on January 25, 2023, Jorge and Beth lost their individual challenges and went into overtime. Ultimately, Beth punched out even though the competition was extremely close.

The previous episode started with a team challenge during which Team Dirty Hands and Savage Crew were tasked with competing in pairs. They had to shrink-wrap a large container while having to assemble a Crater Modular.

Mister and Aly acted as captains for their respective teams and Savage Crew took the lead while Dirty Hands struggled a little. Aly wanted to give Jorge the responsibility to cut the portions, but based on Sergio’s suggestion she changed her mind. However, as her team struggled, she decided to take the lead and put Jorge back on the portions but it was too late.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes