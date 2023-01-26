Why did Sergio have to punch out from Tough as Nails season 4 episode 5? Reasons explored

Tough as Nails season 4 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode saw the cast members participating in a series of individual and team challenges and test their skills to the limits to earn bonus cash prizes and keep moving forward in the competition. While some completed the challenge, others couldn't keep up.

On this week's episode of Tough as Nails, Sergio had to punch out of the competitive part of the game. After he and Jake went into overtime, they had to pack 40 gms of squid into 25 self-made cardboard boxes. Jake had an advantage and was able to pick up more squid from the container as compared to Sergio.

Sergio had to punch out of the competition but he hasn't been eliminated. Although he ran out on the opportunity to win $200,000, he can still contribute to the team challenges in the competition.

The hit series has been extremely popular amongst audiences. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the two teams - Dirty Hands and Savage Crew - have to prove their mettle in high intensity challenges to stay in the competition and earn a cash prize of up to $200,000. It will be interesting to see which cast member makes it to the end and earns the coveted title.

Tough as Nails season 4 episode 5 saw the cast battle it out in difficult challenges

Tonight's episode of Tough as Nails began with the contestants getting ready for their challenges. While driving to their location in the car, they opened up about missing their families but promised to give it their all in the challenges to earn a win for the team and move forward by winning the individual challenge as well.

For their first team challenge on Tough as Nails episode 5, the two teams had to unload a 15,000 pound fish net into the boat. They had to coil up the 200 fathom net from the pulley and coil it to one side of the boat for the first part of the task. Upon completion, they had to load three containers each filled with buoys, nets and a 2000 pound lead line into a truck to mark their victory.

While Dirty Hands struggled initially, Savage Crew picked up their pace. The latter soon got their early lead but struggled to coil up the net properly on one side and save it from falling. While they thought of a strategy, Dirty Hands pulled through and completed the initial part of the challenge. Savage Crew followed them soon after but it was too late.

Although the competition was close, Dirty Hands took their win on Tough as Nails by loading the materials into the truck and earned $12,000. They have 3 wins under their belt, while Savage Crew has only 2. The contestants had to prove their mettle in the individual competition.

The cast had to smash ice blocks three times their body weight and assemble it in the container until the machine marked its display at 0. The number kept decreasing as the ice landed on the container. By the end of the challenge, Jorge won $5000 and won the task. While Sergio and Jake went into overtime.

For the final Tough as Nails challenge, the bottom two contestants had to make 25 cardboard boxes from scratch and dump 40gms of squid from a container. Jake had an early lead because he was able to pick up more squid as compared to Sergio. Although the latter tried his best, he wasn't able to beat Jake and had to punch out from the competitive part of the game.

Season 4 of Tough as Nails has kept viewers hooked with its every episode. As the season progresses, the contestants will have to battle it out in some of the toughest challenges in the upcoming episode. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Tough as Nails next Wednesday, January 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

