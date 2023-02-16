Were Savage Crew able to win $60,000 bonus cash prize on Tough As Nails? Challenge, arguments and more explored

Tough as Nails Season 4 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS. It documented the cast members participating in a series of individual and team challenges and give each task their all to earn bonus cash prizes and keep moving forward. The goal is to ultimately be the last one standing and win the coveted title and a grand cash prize of up to $200,000.

On this week's episode of Tough as Nails, Savage Crew won 5 team challenges and were crowned the team winners of the season. The team members not only earned $12,000 for this week's challenge, they also earned a bonus cash prize of $60,000.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Pressure Is On, reads:

"With the $60,000 cash bonus prize on the line, Savage Crew and Dirty Hands face off in the team competition where they must clean up trash in an alleyway."

Savage Crew wins the team challenge of the season on Tough as Nails

Tonight's episode of Tough as Nails began with the contestants getting ready for another day and for a new team challenge. While Savage Crew wanted to win the team challenge of the season and score a total of 5 wins to earn a bonus cash prize of $60,000. Dirty Hands wanted to even out their team score so they could have another chance to earn the cash prize.

For the first challenge of the week, the two teams had to clean up their respective alleyways. They had to first stack waste materials, including used refrigirators, sofas, mattresses and tires, among other items, onto a truck. They also had to dump a few items into the garbage dumpser. The contestants then had to then clean the rest of the trash, including dried up leaves from the alleyway to win the task.

Ellery, who led Dirty Hands, assigned specific tasks to the team members. Llima took up her position as the team leader for the first time and decided to give her her best. Both Tough as Nails teams got to work and decided to divide themselves according to the materials they had to clean up. Some held tires, some took care of appliances and others decided to support them.

Dirty Hands faced a major issue that delayed their challenge. Ellery decided to multitask and loaded the tires up on the truck. However, Beth had previously mentioned that they needed to stack up the mattresses and then load the tires so that the mattresses don't fall from the truck. Now that Ellery had put all of the tires, there was no space for the mattresses, which infuriated Beth.

Eventually, both teams loaded all the materials onto the truck and were in the process of cleaning the alleyway. It was an extremely close competition and it came down to which team would clear up the dried leaves and dump it in the bin. Savage Crew completed the challenge first and gained their fifth win, earning themselves the team win of the season and a bonus cash prize of $60,000.

Dirty Hands were extremely upset at the loss. Beth confessed that some of her fellow team members weren't as passionate as her. Savage Crew team members complimented Llima for bringing her confidence and taking the team to a win on Tough as Nails.

Season 4 of Tough as Nails has been extremely interesting so far. As the season inches closer to the end, the remaining contestants will give it their all to prove that they are worthy of winning the title and the cash prize. Viewers will have to wait and see who is crowned the winner.

