Who punched out ahead of the final challenge on Tough as Nails? Top 4 finalists, overtime, and more explored

Tough as Nails Season 4 aired its season finale on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The finale aired in two parts and saw the remaining contestants participating in a series of individual and team challenges.

The Top 5 finalists battled it out against each other to gain bonus cash prizes for one final time and do their best until one of them is crowned the winner and walks home with the grand cash prize of up to $200,000.

In the season finale of Tough as Nails, Jorge and Larron made it into the final overtime challenge. They had to drill three cement blocks and remove one big nail from each of them to settle into a stand. Jorge took the lead early on and won the challenge. Larron missed out on the chance to compete in the finale and potentially win. He had to punch out of the competition.

The CBS series is hosted by Phil Keoghan and saw the contestants get divided into two teams - Savage Crew and Dirty Hands. Throughout the course of the installment, both teams participated in tough challenges as well as proved their individual worth in tasks to secure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition. Viewers also witnessed many heartwarming moments between the cast members.

How Larron missed out on the coveted Tough as Nails win

The second part of the episode of Tough as Nails saw the Top 4 contestants, Jake Cope, Jorge Zavala, Larron Ables, and Mister Frost, compete in a challenge to make it to the Top 3 and participate in the final challenge of the season that will crown the winner and take home the coveted title and the grand cash prize.

The official synopsis of the second part of the finale, titled Keep Battling 'til the End, read:

"The individual finalists race to demo, smash, cut and stack their way over shipping containers, with the first to finish the job crowned the winner."

The Tough as Nails contestants participated in a variety of nailbiting team and individual challenges. Dirty Hands got their well-deserved redemption in the team win against Savage Crew, while Ellery and Jake went into overtime after a Top 5 individual challenge. Although both gave an equal amount of effort, it was Jake who made it to the Top 4 alongside Larron, Mister, and Jorge.

The remaining four finalists had to compete in another difficult individual challenge to make it to the final stretch for the win. They were divided into pairs who battled it out against each other. After choosing nails, it was Jorge against Jake, and Mister against Larron. They promised to give it their all to take the win and make it to the finals.

For the Top 4 challenge on Tough as Nails, the contestants had to use a tractor to lift a metal ball and fix it on the nail. After achieving the same, they had to pick up heavy sandbags and put them on the table in front of them. The bags weighed as heavy as 60 pounds. The four contestants had to do it thrice, with 3 metal balls and bags starting at 10, 15 and then 20.

While all four contestants did their best, Jake pulled through and made it to the finals. There was close competition between Mister and Larronl but the former took the win. Jorge and Larron had to compete for one final chance to make it to the Top 3 in the overtime challenge.

For the last challenge ahead of the Tough as Nails finals, both Jorge and Larron had to drill into three huge blocks of cement, removing the big nails from each block and setting them up in the space provided for them. Jorge established an early lead and continued the same until the end to take the win and cement his well-deserved spot in the Top 3.

Larron, who gave his best until the end, missed out on the chance to compete in the final challenge and had to punch out of the competition.

Tough As Nails @ToughAsNailsCBS 🏽 Can't wait for another The hard work continues in Season 5!🏽 Can't wait for another #ToughAsNails season filled with grit, teamwork, and a whole lot of toughness!⚒️ The hard work continues in Season 5!💪🏽 Can't wait for another #ToughAsNails season filled with grit, teamwork, and a whole lot of toughness!⚒️ https://t.co/5eKwCdCayI

Season 4 of Tough as Nails has been a very interesting series to watch. As the season comes to an end, viewers have witnessed many contestants from diverse backgrounds, cultures and professions share their life experiences. The series has been renewed for its fifth season. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Tough as Nails season 4 aired Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on CBS.

