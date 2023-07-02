Tough as Nails season 5 release date, air time and plot

CBS' Tough as Nails is set to return with another season this on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET. In the upcoming season, the CBS competition will feature hard workers from America as well as Canada. Until now, the previous seasons aired once a week. However, season 5 will air twice a week on Fridays and Sundays at 8 pm ET.

As per the theme of the show, 12 contestants will take part in season 5 to compete for a grand prize of $200,000 and a pickup truck. While in conversation with Variety, the host of the show, Phil Keoghan, said:

"Tough as Nails’ appeals to people of all ages and a lot of our audiences are early to bed early to rise so the early time slot is a chance to grab people."

Tough as Nails season 5 is filmed in Canada

The upcoming season of Tough as Nails goes international as it is filmed in Ontario, as opposed to its previous location in Los Angeles. The host of the show opened up about the change in location while in conversation with EW and said that they really “wanted to get out of L.A.”

Phil explained that filming in Los Angeles was easier since it has a lot of “real-world job sites.” He stated that due to the previous Covid restrictions, they didn’t want to overcomplicate things by trying on new things and different places. The Tough as Nails season 5 host continued:

"So when those protocols eased off, we started looking at different places that we could go to. And the one that really stood out was the idea of basically going to a place that's the steel capital of Canada, and a place that's known as the Hammer, and a place that's known for having a lot of top workers there."

During the interview, the host further opened up about the challenges that fans of Tough as Nails will witness. He also stated that one of the challenges they’re bringing back is The Gauntlet.

The Gauntlet will take place at the very end of the competition with the final three contestants. He added that they’re going to be in a dry dock with massive ships that will need repairs, so they’re going to do sod work and will work with soil. Another challenge that will be seen in the upcoming season is a “pick-up of fruit.” During this time, the teams will have to race against each other to pick up apples.

One of the challenges in season 5 is inspired by Supermarket Sweep, during which the teams will be in a hardware store while they spend hours shopping and picking up inventory. He continued:

"The competition was very, very tight all season. We also get to ignite some explosives in a big quarry. We have a payback episode where we used all the skills of our cast to give back and to do something for other people."

