'Toying With the Holidays' cast list: Chad Michael Murray, Cindy Busby, and others star in Lifetime's Christmas movie

Toying with the Holidays is a new romantic comedy that will premiere on Saturday, December 18, on Lifetime. The story follows a workaholic designer named Danielle who returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays with her young son Paul. She wants to introduce him to some beloved holiday traditions, in particular, the town’s North Pole Express train.

Unfortunately, after coming home, she discovers that her childhood holiday memory has been sidelined. Danielle reconnects with her former high school classmate Kevin, who is model train enthusiast himself, and together, Danielle and Kevin attempt to pull off a Christmas miracle and get the old North Pole Express running.

Before the movie premieres this Saturday, here is a look at the cast list of Toying With the Holidays.

Who are some of the cast members of Toying With the Holidays?

Cindy Busby as Danielle Prescott

Cindy Busby plays the role of Danielle Prescott, the single mother who brings her son Paul to her childhood home, hoping to introduce him to some Christmas traditions.

Busby is a Canadian actress who is best known for her role as Ashley Stanton on Heartland. She has also appeared on the hit CW series The Vampire Diaries. In 2011, she was cast in The Big Year, alongside Steve Martin, Jack Black, and Owen Wilson. Most recently, she featured as Caroline Wilson on the Netflix film Romance on the Menu.

Chad Michael Murray as Kevin Vaughn

Chad Michael Murray plays the role of Kevin, Danielle's high school classmate, in Toying With the Holidays.

Murray is an American actor and former fashion model who is best known for playing Lucas Scott in The WB/CW drama series One Tree Hill (2003–09, 2012), and Tristan Dugray on The WB/CW series Gilmore Girls (2000–01). Murray also starred in supporting roles in the films Freaky Friday (2003) and A Cinderella Story (2004).

Callum Shoniker as Paul Prescott

Canadian child actor Callum Shoniker plays Paul Prescott, Danielle's son, in Toying With the Holidays.

Shoniker began his acting career at the age of eight, when he was cast as James Ginsberg, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s son, opposite Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, and Cailee Spaney in Focus’ feature biopic On The Basis Of S*x.

Catch the upcoming holiday film Toying With the Holidays on Lifetime on December 18, 2021.

