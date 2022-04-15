Toyota Recall 2022: List of cars and all you need to know 

Toyota Motor (TM) is issuing a safety recall to fix a software glitch affecting approximately 460,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

According to the automaker's website, the issue is with the vehicles' Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) system, which is supposed to help drivers "keep vehicle control under unfavorable situations."

As per the release, the recalled cars' VSC systems may be suffering an "error" that prevents the function from activating automatically in certain instances.

To further explain, Aaron Fowles, a spokesperson for the automaker, said:

"Due to an incorrect programming of the Skid Control ECU software, the VSC will not return to the default ON setting at the next ignition cycle. Unless the precise operating input conditions are followed that will prevent the VSC from returning to the default ON setting at the next ignition cycle, the VSC will automatically return to the default VSC ON setting at any subsequent ignition cycle."

Which Toyota vehicles are being recalled?

The official recall notice, which was issued on April 13, covers the 2020 to 2022 model years in the United States of the various Toyota and Lexus vehicles: Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna HV and Highlander HV models, and Lexus LS500h, LX600, NX350h and NX450h+ models.

In its release, the automaker added that the owners of the vehicles will be notified by mid-June 2022 and that the fix will be done at no extra cost at Lexus and Toyota dealers.

Customers may find out if their cars are impacted by contacting the automaker's branch or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker also issued a recall on April 13 for 4,000 more 2022 Lexus NX cars (both HEV and PHEV) due to possible "incorrect welding" at the front shock absorber and body panel locations.

The automaker wrote:

“Incorrect welding could eventually cause a shock absorber to separate from the mounting area, resulting in a loss of driving stability and increasing the risk of a crash."

Several other automobile companies had to recall vehicles

Many automakers have announced recalls of particular models due to concerns with broken parts or features that endanger the safety of other drivers on the road. Ford Motors F and General Motors GM have issued recalls due to faulty body components.

Ford has issued two recalls affecting over 737,000 cars to address oil leaks and faulty trailer brake systems. These encompass the Ford Escape SUV from 2020 to 2022, the Bronco Sport SUV from 2021 and 2022, the F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022, and the F-250, 350, 450, and 550 from 2022.

General Motors has recalled over 680,000 SUVs owing to a snag in the windshield wipers caused by wear and tear in the ball joints. The recall affects Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain models from 2014 to 2015.

