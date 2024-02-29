Tracker episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tracker episode 4 will air on March 3, 2024, on CBS. Tracker is a crime thriller series created by Ben H. Winters, which premiered on CBS on February 11, 2024, right after the Super Bowl. The series is based on a thriller novel, The Never Game, by Jeffery Deaver. The show revolves around the adventures of Colter Shaw, played by Justin Hartley.

Colter travels across the country in his car, assisting law enforcement and ordinary people in solving cases and finding people who've gone missing. Every new episode of the show brings new unexpected twists in Shaw's cases, challenging the traditional bounty hunter character.

Shaw is credited as a "reward seeker" and "lone wolf" throughout the series. This article explores the details of Tracker episode 4.

When and where to watch Tracker episode 4?

Tracker premiered on Sunday, February 11, 2024, on CBS. An encore of the premiere was aired on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 10 pm ET. All the episodes of the show will be released at this time slot. Tracker episode 4 will be released on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The 45-minute crime show will stick to a weekly release schedule. Season 1 will have a total of 13 episodes, out of which three have already aired.

Viewers from the United States can watch Tracker episode 4 on CBS. The episode will also be available on the network's website for streaming on the day after the initial release.

Viewers in Canada can catch it on CTV, while audiences from other parts of the world can stream the series with subscription services, like Paramount+ and Paramount+ Essential.

Who appears in the cast of Tracker?

Justin Hartley plays Colter Shaw, the protagonist of the show. Robert Weigert, Eric Graise and Abby McEnany join the cast as Teddi Bruin, Bob Exley and Velma Bruin, respectively. Wendy Crewson and Lee Tergesen play the roles of Mary Dove Shaw and Ashton Shaw, respectively.

Other notable cast members include Donald Heng, Steffanie von Pfetten, Alison Araya, Ryan Robbins, Paniz Zade, Ash Lee, and Link Baker.

What happened in Tracker episode 3?

Episode 3 of Tracker sees Colter Shaw stop in Springland, Idaho, for a break. He witnesses a woman named Kira being bullied by some men while putting up posters for her missing sister Mia.

While helping her, Colter gets stabbed by one of those men. Later, he meets Beth and learns about Mia's disappearance.

Kira explains to him that Mia was last seen on a property that was owned by the Windsor family. Colter investigates the case, discovering more about the situation from Tom, one of the men who were bullying Kira.

He also speaks with Matt, the son of the Winslow family, who reveals that Mia was his girlfriend.

Colter and Kira find Mia's van later, discovering that Eric and his wife were involved in her murder. Kira gets closure about her sister's disappearance and Colter moves on to his next case. Before leaving, he warns Rennie to be cautious around a man named Russell.

What to expect from Tracker episode 4?

In Tracker episode 4, the audience can expect Shaw to intensify his investigation on his new case, where he has to race against time to find the missing teenage son of Rennie's close friend Erika before it is too late.

