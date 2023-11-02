The eagerly anticipated Transplant season 4 episode 5 promises to continue its engaging storyline. Transplant has drawn fans into the world of Dr. Bashir Hamed, who begins a unique journey in Canada and navigates the world of emergency care at York Memorial Hospital.

The show delves into themes of perseverance, optimism and the human spirit while presenting the characters' trials and successes, making it a must-see for fans of medical dramas.

In this article, we provide all the release dates and times for Transplant season 4 episode 5, so viewers can mark their calendars and not miss out on the drama.

Transplant season 4 episode 5 Release Date and Time

Scheduled to air on CTV on November 3, Transplant season 4 episode 5 will be available on the Peacock streaming platform on November 4, 2023, at the following times:

Arabia Daylight Time: 4:00 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2023

Australian Central Time: 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2023

Brazil Time: 10:00 PM, Friday, November 4, 2023

British Summer Time: 2:00 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 3:00 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2023

Central Time: 8:00 PM, Friday, November 4, 2023

Eastern European Time: 4:00 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2023

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM, Friday, November 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time: 7:00 PM, Friday, November 4, 2023

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM, Friday, November 4, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2023

In the previous episodes of Transplant season 4, Bashir and Magalie had teamed up to rescue two unidentified individuals discovered in the woods, referred to as John and Jane Doe.

Theo, suspended from the hospital, yearned for the adrenaline rush as he virtually treated patients, and later went to great lengths to assist a boxer experiencing chest pain.

Viewers saw Bashir leap into a sinkhole to save a trapped pedestrian while Magalie found herself confronted with a challenging personal decision.

She worked diligently to contain a potential outbreak within the Emergency Department. How will the characters come together to overcome the hurdles? Transplant season 4 episode 5 might have the answers.

Transplant: An Overview of the Series

Transplant is an engrossing medical drama television series that depicts Dr. Bashir Hamed's journey as a Syrian refugee and highly qualified emergency doctor.

After fleeing his war-torn nation, Bashir travels to Canada with his younger sister, Amira, in search of a better life.

Bashir, played by Hamza Haq, is offered a coveted residency at York Memorial Hospital's Emergency Department, one of Toronto's most well-known medical institutions.

The series follows Bashir as he adjusts to his new circumstances, tries to establish himself in Canada, and reveals some of his background.

Transplant season 4: The Final Act

Transplant season 4 will mark the conclusion of the interesting medical drama series. Created by Joseph Kay, the series initially premiered on CTV in 2020, and each season has continued to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline.

The decision to make Season 4 the last installment was made official by CTV in September 2023. Joseph Kay, the series' creator, showrunner and executive producer, reportedly had always intended for the series to have a four-season arc, which would provide a comprehensive narrative of Bashir's life in Canada.

This last season allows the story to reach its natural conclusion, where Bashir would complete his medical residency and settle in Canada, leaving behind some of his traumatic past.

The fourth season of Transplant premiered on October 6, 2023, and it consists of 10 one-hour episodes.

Don't miss out on the excitement and drama that Transplant season 4 episode 5 has in store. Tune in on November 4, 2023, to stream this highly anticipated episode on Peacock.