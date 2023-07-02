Trapped in the Farmhouse on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller flick, Trapped in the Farmhouse, is all set to air on Lifetime on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who's trying to run away from her violent and abusive boyfriend. She then decides to take shelter in a secluded house, but things take a turn for the worse. Lifetime's official synopsis of the film reads:

''A woman on the run from her abusive boyfriend seeks shelter from a terrifying storm in an isolated farmhouse, unaware that something far worse is waiting for her inside.''

The thriller film stars Jenna Michno in the lead role, alongside numerous others essaying crucial supporting characters. It is directed by Peter Sullivan and written by Jeffrey Schenck, Peter Sullivan, and Hanz Wasserburger.

Lifetime's Trapped in the Farmhouse cast: Jenna Michno and others to feature in new thriller movie

1) Jenna Michno as Emma

Jenna Michno plays the lead role of Emma in Lifetime's Trapped in the Farmhouse. Emma is a young woman whose life is in complete chaos as she looks to run away from her abusive partner. She goes on to take shelter in a farmhouse, but she doesn't realize that her plight is far from over.

Emma is the protagonist of the story, and it is her journey that forms the crux of the movie. Viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from Jenna Michno, who has previously appeared in numerous other films like The Perfect Wedding Match, Her Study of a Killer, Signing Out, and many more.

2) Gabriel Pranter as Jack

Actor Gabriel Pranter portrays the character of Jack in the new thriller film. Jack is believed to be Emma's violent boyfriend. He seems to be the villain of the story, and it'll be fascinating to see how the film explores his character.

Viewers might recognize Gabriel Pranter for his work on Wild West Chronicles, Into the Wild Frontier, and The Top of the Hill, among many more.

3) Tryphena Wade as Deputy Schultz

Tryphena Wade stars as Deputy Schultz in Trapped in the Farmhouse. Apart from that, more details about her character have not been revealed at this point, but fans can expect her to play a major role in the movie.

Tryphena Wade has previously appeared in quite a few flicks over the years, like Secret Society of Lies, The Case of the Christmas Diamond, You Can't Escape Me, Keep/Delete, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features various others playing key supporting/minor roles, including actors like:

Sydney Agudong as Kylie

Natalie Daniels as Vanessa

Daniel Joo as Chris

Lola Paja as Betty

Garon Grigsby as Officer Neal

Dave Rose as Officer Nolan

Robert Palmer Watkins as Brian

An official trailer for Trapped in the Farmhouse has not yet been released by Lifetime, but based on the network's official synopsis, viewers can expect a thoroughly engaging and gripping character-driven, atmospheric thriller that explores the dark side of the human psyche. Viewers who loved Lifetime's Look Who's Stalking and Every Breath She Takes will certainly enjoy this one.

You can watch Trapped in the Farmhouse on Lifetime on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

