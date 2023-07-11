Travis Scott Utopia Merch: Where to get, price, and more details explored

American rapper, songwriter, singer, and song producer Travis Scott, also known as Jacques Bermon Webster II, is currently in the midst of rolling out his latest album, Utopia. La Flame, another nickname given to Travis Scott by his fans, has always made waves within the music industry with his comebacks, and one can expect the same from the upcoming Utopia.

Scott hasn't only taken over the music industry, but his various fashion choices, including collaborations and merch rollouts, have also been popular as they end up selling within a few hours of release. According to the rapper, he has been preparing for the album for three years and that can be seen with the hype amongst hip hop fans.

To celebrate his upcoming album, the singer recently announced a personalized merch for the album, which will be rolling out in five different album covers in several bundles for each. Confirmed details regarding the number of songs and albums are still under wraps, which is typical of Scott wa he has always been mysterious with his album rollouts.

The Utopia Merch can currently be pre-ordered via the official e-commerce site of Travis Scott starting July 10, 2023. The merch bundles can be ordered in the range of $50 to $150.

The newly unveiled Travis Scott Utopia Merch features CDs, Vinyl, hoodies, tees, caps, and sweatshirts

Last month, Travis Scott teased the upcoming Utopia album via Billboard in Los Angeles. Since the, her fans have been anticipating its release. A further announcement was officially made on Instagram, on yesterday, on July 10, 2023, as the rapper announced a special Utopia listening party at the Egyptian pyramids.

He further announced that the launch event will take place at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on July 28, 2023. The latest Utopia album is the first full length album to be recorded since the release of Astroworld in 2018. The album is expected to have five individual artworks, none of which have been officially revealed but the newly revealed merch is somewhat a hint for fans.

The shop features multiple bundles from A, B and C offerings, including:

Topia A1, which features a sweatshirt, CD with Album cover 1, and customized packaging box. The merch retails for $75. Topia A2, which features a hoodie, CD with Album cover 2, and customized box. The merch retails for $150. Topia A3, which features a crew neck sweatshirt, CD with Album cover 3, and customized box. The merch retails for $125. Topia A4, which features a cap, CD with Album cover 4, and customized box. The merch retails for $50. Topia A5, which features a cap, CD with Album cover 5, and customized box. The merch retails for $50. Topia B1 to B5, which features a tee, CD with respective Album cover, and customized box. The merch retails for $55. Topia C1 to C5, which features a tee, 2 disk vinyl set with respective album cover, and customized printed mailer box. The merch retails for $75.

The merch will be shipped within the first week of Utopia album release and can be availed only in four units per customer.

