Travis Scott Road to Utopia Las Vegas residency: Tickets, where to buy, price and all you need to know 

On August 1, 2022, American rapper and singer Travis Scott announced that he will be performing at a Las Vegas residency starting next month.

The Sicko Mode singer is expected to perform at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World in Las Vegas, where the residency is scheduled to kick off from September 17. Tickets can be purchased from the venue's official website and range between $50 and $125.

The development comes ahead of Travis Scott’s release of his new album, Utopia.

In a statement, Resorts World noted that the residency, which has been billed Road to Utopia, will be “a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience” and will offer a chance for Scott to sample some of his upcoming music.

Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li also said that Travis Scott would be a “a seamless fit” for the venue. He added:

“His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

At the time of writing this article, the venue’s website displayed details for Travis Scott’s September 17 show, with details for the remaining shows likely to be announced soon.

Currently, the general admission tickets for the show are priced at $50 for ladies and at $75 for gentlemen. The VIP expedited entry tickets are priced at $125. Tickets are available for purchase via the venue’s website.

Scott's performance at Zouk comes after his headlining act at the Day N Vegas festival was canceled due to logistical issues. The music festival was slated to take place over the Labor Day weekend from September 2 to 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

In a statement, the promoting company wote:

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks.”

Scott has also been announced as the headliner for three Primavera Sound festivals in South America. Starting in November, the singer and rapper is set to perform in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago.

Earlier this year, Scott made appearances at pre-Oscar parties and at a Coachella afterparty. The singer has maintained a low profile since the Astroworld tragedy that took place last year in November.

What happened at the Astroworld festival?

The Astroworld festival, which took place in November 2021, in Houston, Texas, claimed 10 lives, including that of a 9-year-old. During Travis Scott’s set at the festival, there was a crowd surge that led to asphyxiation among the victims and left many injured.

Scott, at the time, had noted that he did not know that the security guards at the venue let him continue with his set for 40 minutes even after chaos commenced, and that he did not realise that people were in distress until after his set.

Scott has teased his upcoming album Utopia at several music festivals.

