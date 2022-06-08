Day N Vegas 2022 festival: Dates, tickets, lineup, and more

Day N Vegas 2022, which will take place from September 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, has announced its lineup. Among the headliners announced this year is Travis Scott, who pulled out of last year’s edition of the festival as it took place right after the Astroworld Tragedy.

Scott will headline the festival on Sunday, September 4. Also slated to perform at the festival are SZA and J.Cole, who will make their appearances on Friday, September 2, and Saturday, September 3, respectively.

Day N Vegas 2022 tickets: Where to buy and prices

Half now. Half later. 50/50 payment plans are ONLY available through this Sunday.

Tickets for the festival will be available for presale from Friday, June 10, at 10 am PT, via the official website of the festival. Fans can register for the presale as well, and attendees can access the 50/50 plan until this Sunday.

Tickets are available for three-day general admission. Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 categories are priced for $498.34, $532.06 and $565.59, respectively. Single day general admission tickets are priced at $274.27, while 3-day VIP tickets are priced at $1025.22.

Day N Vegas 2022 lineup

Friday, September 2: The Day N Vegas lineup on the first day includes Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, City Girls, Lil Tjay, Aminé, Jay Rock, Smino, UMI, Doechii, Bino Rideaux, Tobe Nwigwe, LUCKI, TINK, Conway the Machine, Mahalia, Night Lovell, Maxo Kream, Buddy, Genesis Owusu, Coco & Clair Clair, and DESTIN CONRAD, among other artists.

Saturday, September 3: The artists who will be performing on the second day include 21 Savage, H.E.R., Joji, Don Toliver, Vince Staples, Sabrina Claudio, T-Pain, J.I.D., Masego, Hiatus Kaiyote, Syd, Saba, Kiana Ledé, BIA, OHGEESY, Emotional Oranges, Tierra Whack, Benny The Butcher, Ken Carson, Ama Lou, and Kyle Dion, among others.

Sunday, September 4: The show will close on Sunday with the electrifying performances of Baby Keem, Jhené Aiko, Pusha T, Blxst, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, dvsn, Tems, EarthGang, Babyface Ray, Sheck Wes, Ravyn Lenae, City Morgue, AG Club, NoCap, Charlotte Day Wilson, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, thuy, Tanna Leone, Bktherula, Jazz Cartier, Pink Siifu, Armand Hammer, and more.

More about Day N Vegas

Day N Vegas was first held in 2019 and mainly features top hip-hop artists. The festival takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, which can accommodate up to 85,000 people.

Last year’s festival boasted performances from Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, SZA, Saweetie, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Polo G, Ari Lennox, Thundercat, Kenny Beats, and Baby Keem, among others.

This year’s festival is marking the return of Travis Scott after the dreadful Astroworld Tragedy in which 10 people lost their lives during Scott’s set in 2021. Scott will also be headlining at the Primavera Festival.

Earlier this year, Scott marked his return to television with his performance at the Billboard Music Awards. He was also at Miami’s E11EVEN night club for a 45-minute set during the Coachella festival.

On November 5, 2021, there was a crowdsurge during Scott’s set at the Astroworld Festival. According to the Houston Police, several people died due to asphyxiation. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

