Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Thunder Blue” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR Thunder Blue colorway was recently spotted on the internet. These shoes were entirely decked in a Black/Thunder Blue palette.

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR Thunder Blue rendition is projected to be launched sometime in the coming months of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official release date isn’t disclosed by Jordan Brand as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold by the online as well as physical platforms of Nike, alongside a slew of its linked Jordan Brand merchants. They will be dropped with a $200 price label.

More details about the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR shoes

New colorways of Travis Scott's Jordan Jumpman Jacksneaker have been revealed as part of his most recent partnership with Nike and Air Jordan. The impending "Thunder Blue" model was recently seen worn by billionaire Michael Rubin during NBA All-Star Weekend, which sparked interest in the introduction of the shoe.

This continued connection exemplifies the enduring influence that Scott has had on the sneaker industry and lifestyle.

With a durable canvas foundation and leather reinforcements in black and thunder blue, this footwear has a mid-top shape. The laces are strengthened for longevity, and the outsole stretches beyond the midsole for extra strength.

Additionally, the forefoot strap is upgraded to make the shoe more comfortable. The signature reverse Swoosh and Cactus Jack marking that Scott is known for complete the distinctive style, resulting in a fashionable footwear option.

Be on the lookout for the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR Thunder Blue variant that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Travis fans and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site or use its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the launch date of these collaborative shoes.

Besides the “Thunder Blue,” the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack sneaker design will be offered in other colorways including “Sail,” “Taupe Haze,” and “University Red.” These colorways will also be released in the coming months. They are also predicted to be traded via the Nike stores, alongside its partnering sellers.