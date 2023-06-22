Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris release date, airtime, and plot 

Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, E’s upcoming reality travel series will feature actor Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, as they embark on a six-week-long vacation around Europe.

During the vacation, the mother-son duo will be seen visiting various places, including England, France, Italy, and more. The episodes will feature chaos, frustration, and heartfelt moments as they immerse themselves in other cultures and meet new people during their ultimate vacation.

E’s press release states about the upcoming series:

"As a token of his appreciation, he is treating her to the trip of lifetime - a six-week excursion through England, France and Italy - to discover some of Europe's wonders for her first time and experience a real, cultural vacation filled with history and luxury."

Tune in on Thursday, June 22, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris on E!

"He got on my d*mn nerves”: Anthony and Mama Doris open up about Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris

The upcoming reality series, Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, was the Black-ish actor’s way of thanking his mother for the multiple sacrifices she’s made for him over the years. The press release states that Mama Doris gave up her dream of being an actress to raise him.

The Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris duo opened up about their vacation ahead of the season premiere. Anthony stated the trip started as a thank-you for everything she did for him.

While in conversation with The Post, he added:

"Because of my work schedule and my mom’s bingo habit, we don’t get to spend much time together at home. So, the six-week vacation was a time for us to go out and bond and see the world together."

During their talk, Mama Doris stated that out of all the places they visited during Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Venice was her least favorite. She stated it was full of water and they couldn’t even step on land. She said that it was all “cobblestone” and uneven. Mama Doris wondered what older people do there and noted that with all the water, she might have slipped, fallen, and drowned.

While the two disagreed about Venice, it wasn’t the biggest cause of conflict for Anderson and his mother during their trip. While in France, the Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris duo visited a vineyard where Anderson got the idea that his mother should grow grapes in her home. He explained that all he did was ask her a question and according to her, it was the end of the world.

Mama Doris said about the fight:

"He kept drilling me over and over, ‘Why don’t you want to?’ He got on my d*mn nerves."

While they went through some ups and downs while filming the upcoming reality travel series, the two have no regrets. Anderson said that he cherishes it since they rarely get moments like that and added that the memories of this trip will stay with him for a lifetime.

Tune in on E! Network to watch each half-hour episode of the series Tripping With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris.

