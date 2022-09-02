What time will Raising a F***ing Star air on E!? Release date, plot, and more explored

E! is all set to air a new show, Raising a F***ing Star, showcasing the lives of budding stars and how they make it to Hollywood with their parents by their side. The show will air on Wednesday, September 7, at 9:30 pm ET/PT.

From the runway to the music studios, Raising a F***ing Star “reveals an inside look behind the curtain in the rise to fame.” The synopsis of the upcoming show reads:

“The docuseries follows four families around the country with bigger-than-life parents and their budding stars. With the rise of social media, fame is more accessible than ever, but the competition is steeper. These stage parents will stop at nothing to make their kids the next generation's biggest name.”

All about Raising a F***ing Star on E!

E!’s Raising a F***ing Star is the reimagined version of Bravo’s classic series, Showbiz Moms & Dads, which aired its first season in 2004. The new show will be more intense as every kid is talented and their parents are more competitive than ever.

Like every reality show, fans can expect plenty of drama in Raising a F***ing Star. From sibling rivalries and parents sharing the spotlight with their star kids to fights between families, viewers will see all this and more in the new docu-series.

The show's talented cast of kids includes:

Rapper Flau'Jae Johnson

Actress-singer-dancer Daelyanna

Aspiring supermodel Breanna Bunevacz

Sisters and performers Chacha and Kennie Shen

They are supported by their parents Kia Brooks, Cool Benson and Kelly Dedman, Jessica Bunevacz, and Sam and Phil Shen, respectively.

The trailer for Raising a F***ing Star shows kids putting on their A-game to make their mark in Hollywood with their mom and dad managing their budding careers.

Although the parents and kids are doing their best to be famous, they encounter some hardships, making them rethink their decision to run after fame. In the first-look trailer, parents Cool and Jessica say:

"Fame could bring you money, happiness, but it can also bring you pain.”

Talking about her rapper daughter, “momager” Kia Brooks says in the trailer:

“Because you gotta be child’s mom and you have to be child’s manager.”

The show will see not only “momagers” but also “dadagers,” who are also equally trying to make things work for their star kids. Admitting that it’s hard trying to balance things for the kids, one of the dads says in the trailer:

"We are not raising a lawyer. We are raising a pop star."

The Emmy Award-winning producers behind RuPaul’s Drag Race and Million Dollar Listing are behind the new show. Raising A F***ing Star is produced by World of Wonder, with Tom Campbell, Darren Ward, Adam Karpel, Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Shannon Wilson serving as executive producers.

About E! Entertainment

E! is the only global, multi-platform brand for all things pop culture and airs some of the most sought-after reality series on TV, including Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, The Bradshaw Bunch, Botched, and Celebrity Game Face, among others.

E! is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU’s broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network, and Peacock.

Watch the exciting and all-new docu-series, Raising A F***ing Star, on Wednesday, September 7 at 9:30 pm ET/PT on E!

