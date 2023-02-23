Triptych review: Is the latest Mexican mystery-thriller series on Netflix a hit or miss?

Triptych is the latest Mexican suspense-thriller series on Netflix. The dark mystery series arrived exclusively on the popular streaming platform on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Leticia López Margalli has served as the writer of the series, while Alba Gil and Leonardo D'Antoni have directed it.

The official synopsis for Triptych, released by Netflix, reads:

"After learning she was separated at birth from her two identical sisters, Rebecca embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her origins."

Since its release on Netflix, the series has garnered the attention of critics and viewers for its ominous and stirring storyline. The direction, cinematography, and acting performances by the lead actors are also highly impressive.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Triptych

Triptych on Netflix: An intensely woven mindful thriller series

The complex storyline of the series makes it an arresting watch

Triptych chronicles the gripping story of triplets, Aleida, Tamara, and Rebecca. They are separated from each other a few months after their birth by their biological mother Dr. Bátiz. They are given to different sets of parents as Dr. Bátiz wishes to conduct an experiment.

Throughout their lives, she keeps monitoring them in various ways to see if they are following the same patterns and how they are affected by different variants. The writer of the series Leticia López Margalli has done an incredible job of presenting viewers will an ominous and thrilling plotline that has all the good qualities to invoke tension in the audience.

The story is intense and quite skillfully written and has many astounding twists and turns, which makes it a thrilling watch. Thus, the writing of the series is one of its biggest highlights.

Excellent direction elevated Triptych to another level

The directors of the series, Gil and D'Antoni have done a fantastic job of filming the show in such a way that it provides the audience with a highly riveting viewing experience. They have masterfully handled the complicated and intertwined storylines of the series.

Sequences such as the one featuring Rebbeca seeing Aleida for the first time or the one where Tamara and Rebecca get chased by a car, leave an impact on the audience. Other well-directed scenes also include Rebecca talking to Dr. Bátiz, her setting fire to Humberto's car, and the three siblings reuniting.

Thus, the direction of the Netflix series has elevated it to another level of success.

Maite Perroni gave an impressive performance throughout the series

Maite Perroni, who plays all three identical sisters in the series, has done a remarkable job of portraying three different kinds of individuals on screen. The actress has delved deep into the three characters and brought out all the complex and dark nuances within them throughout the series.

Scenes such as the one where Rebecca confronts Dr. Bátiz or where Tamara acts as Aleida are highly impressive. It is safe to say that Maite Perroni's acting performance is another big highlight of the series.

Apart from Maite Perroni playing the triplets, Rebecca, Aleida, and Tamara, Triptych's cast list also includes Flavio Medina, Angel Zermen, David Chocarro, Hector Kotsifakis, Ana Layevska, Ofelia Medina, Vicky Araico, and a few others. They have also done a great job throughout the Mexican series, making it a hit.

Don't forget to catch Triptych, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes