Trolley is a new SBS Korean Drama written by Ryu Bo-ri and directed by Kim Moon-kyo. The SBS K-drama premieres on December 19, 2022, and can be streamed by international fans on Netflix.

It airs every Monday and Tuesday, but the number of episodes is yet to be confirmed by the broadcast channel. The show will take up the slot which had previously been occupied by the college romantic comedy, Cheer Up.

Ahead of the premiere of Trolley, here's a quick look at everything you need to know about the K-drama.

Trolley: What to expect from the upcoming drama?

According to asianwiki, the show's plot centers on a secret that the lead character Kim Hye-ju has kept for years. However, the secret is outed and the show portrays the consequences of the same. The official plot synopsis reads:

"Joong-Do and Hye-Ju are a married couple. Joong-Do is a member of the National Assembly and he is driven to make the world a better place. His wife Hye-Ju runs a book repair shop. She hides a secret, that even Joong-Do does not know. Hye-Ju wants a peaceful and normal life. Even though her husband is a politician, Hye-Ju has never sought publicity or appeared in the media. Due to this case, Hye-Ju's secret becomes public."

The teaser for Trolley centers on this very secret as well. Continually, the short video attempts to pique the interest of the audience by hinting at something that is at play here in the background.

Kim Hyun-joo as Kim Hye-ju continually looks tortured, and this clearly indicates that the stakes are extremely high. Will her secret drive a wedge between husband and wife, or will it bring them closer to facing the truth? All of this will be revealed over the course of the show.

A quick look at the cast for Trolley

Kim Hyun-joo as Kim Hye-ju

Actor Kim Hyun-joo who made an impression with her role in Hellbound, will play the role of Kim Hye-ju. Hye-ju is a politician's wife in the series. The actor is also set to return to Netflix with the second season of Hellbound, which the streaming platform has greenlighted.

Park Hee-soon as Nam Joong-do

Actor Park Hee-soon will play the role of politician Nam Joong-do in Trolley. He is a member of the National Assembly. Hee-soon, a talented and seasoned actor, rode the wave of popularity post the release of Netflix's original series, My Name.

Kim Moo-yeol as Jang Woo-jae

Actor Kim Moo-yeol recently appeared in the 2022 shows Grid and Juvenile Justice. In Trolley, he will play the role of Jang Woo-jae. He is also expected to appear in Sweet Home season 2 and 3, which Song Kang headlines.

Chung Su-bin as Kim Soo-bin

Actor Chung Su-bin was previously a part of Juvenile Justice. She is currently seen on the Disney Plus show Revenge of Other, where she stars alongside Lomon. The actor will play the role of Kim Soo-bin in this show.

Originally, this role was to be played by actor Kim Sae-ron. However, she dropped out of the show following a DUI incident.

Seo Jung-yeon, Yoon Sa-bong, Ryoo Hyoun-kyoung, and Kim Mi-kyung, among others, play supporting characters in the show.

Don't miss Trolley, premiering on December 19, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes