Trolli Gummi Pops debut nationwide: Price and item details explored 

Trolli, a brand known for its neon-colored candies, is officially expanding its product lineup with the launch of Gummi Pops. Wells Enterprises, in collaboration with Trolli, is offering a new frozen treat that combines the chewiness of gummy candy with the refreshment of a popsicle. The availability of the popsicles will expand throughout April and beyond across major retailers nationwide.

Over the years, the brand has developed a consumer following with its signature product, the Sour Brite Crawlers, which has become a standout in the gummy candy category. With the introduction of Gummi Pops, the brand is entering the category of innovative snacking while taking a step beyond traditional candies.

Trolli's twist on the traditional frozen treat

The brand has announced the nationwide release of Gummi Pops, a new sweet treat that maintains a soft, chewy bite even when frozen. Isabella Chia, Chief Marketing Officer at Wells, stated in a press release on April 7, 2025:

"We've taken what fans love about Trolli – the vibrant dual colors, unique texture, and flavor combinations – and reimagined them in an innovative frozen format that's truly the first ever of its kind,"

She added:

"Our team worked tirelessly to perfect that signature soft, gummi texture in a frozen treat. Trolli Gummi Pops represent our commitment to delivering unexpected sensory experiences that surprise and delight consumers looking for something beyond traditional frozen treats."

Unlike traditional ice pops, which are rigid when frozen, these Gummi Pops maintain a wobbly consistency, making them stand out among frozen offerings. Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Ferrara, stated in a press release on April 7, 2025:

"Our Trolli brand is always about pushing the boundaries. And with the new Trolli Gummi Pop, that push is outside of the candy aisle, offering a completely new and unexpected way for consumers to experience the sour-brite profile they love…now in a frozen gummy form,"

Pricing and retail details

The brand offers a variety of sweet treats (Image via Getty)

The Gummi Pops come in a 10-count box priced at $5.99 and a one-count pack is priced approximately at $2.99. The product is now available nationwide at major grocery retailers, including Walmart and H-E-B stores, and pricing may vary slightly by location.

The pops are non-dairy, favorable for those who are lactose intolerant or prefer dairy-free options.

Bright flavor combinations

The Gummi Pops are available in two tangy flavor combinations:

The gummi popsicles are available in two distinct flavors (Image via prnewswire.com)

Cherry & Lemon

This flavor features a blend of sweet and tart red cherry, while the lemon flavors bring out the zesty citrus notes that cut through the sweetness. Together, they create a smooth harmony of bright flavors, with the bonus of that chewy, bendable texture keeping it interesting all the way through.

Grape & Strawberry

This pairing is slightly more mellow, offering a bold grape flavor. The strawberry adds a jammy sweetness that balances the grape's intensity. The grape and strawberry flavors work together in tandem rather than competing, resulting in a smoother taste, whereas the cherry and lemon combo has a sharp contrast.

Trolli is a renowned name in the confectionery industry, recognized for its distinctive approach. Founded in Germany in the 1970s, the gummy brand gained attention for its vibrant identity, bold flavor combinations, and product designs.

