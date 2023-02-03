True Spirit: Who plays Jessica Watson in Netflix's new survivalist movie?

Teagan Croft plays the lead role of Jessica Watson in Netflix's True Spirit. Watson is a lively and enthusiastic girl who dreams of becoming the youngest sailor to travel around the world.

Croft is a prominent actress who's played quite a few memorable roles in films and TV. She perfectly portrays her character's charm and optimism with astonishing ease. True Spirit is based on the true story of Jessica Watson, who, at the age of 16, became the youngest solo sailor in the world. The movie premiered on Netflix on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Teagan Croft's early life, other film and TV projects, role as Jessica Watson in True Spirit, and more details explored

Teagan Croft was born on April 23, 2004, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. She has two younger sisters. Croft was reportedly interested in acting at a very young age. At the age of nine, she did a play on To Kill a Mockingbird, which garnered high praise.

One of Teagan Croft's earliest roles came in Shane Abbess' sci-fi film The Osiris Child, wherein she played the role of Indi Sommerville. She later played a key supporting role in the popular Australian soap opera Home and Away, in which she starred as Bella Loneragan, a performance for which she received critical acclaim.

Apart from that, Teagan Croft has starred in Titans, where she played one of the lead roles as Rachel Roth, which helped her gain massive popularity among TV audiences.

Her role as Jessica Watson in Netflix's True Spirit is quite interesting, and based on the trailer, she looks perfectly cast as she depicts the numerous facets of her character quite effortlessly. Croft is prominently featured in the trailer, as viewers see how she deals with various challenges such as loneliness and isolation while attempting to realize her lifelong dream.

In brief, about True Spirit cast, plot, and more details

True Spirit tells the inspirational story of Jessica Watson, who goes on an adventurous mission to sail around the world. The movie depicts the various challenges and obstacles she faces along the way and how she manages to remain focused despite several problems. Take a look at a short description of the film, according to Netflix's Tudum:

''Australian teenager Jessica Watson braves turbulent seas, violent storms and months of isolation on her mission to be the youngest person to sail around the world. Based on Watson’s incredible real-life story, True Spirit depicts her extraordinary voyage at age 16.''

While Teagan Croft looks brilliant in the lead role, she's also supported by several highly talented actors like Anna Paquin, Cliff Curtis, and many others. Anna Paquin plays the role of Julie, Watson's mother, in the movie.

Julie is extremely supportive and wants her daughter to achieve her goals, though she is concerned about Watson's safety. Paquin looks equally impressive in the trailer, and viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from her as well.

Apart from True Spirit, Anna Paquin is known for her performances in movies like Margaret, 25th Hour, and many more.

True Spirit is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

